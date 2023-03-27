Zomato to deploy 50,000 electric two-wheelers in next two years

Food delivery platform Zomato has partnered with electric vehicles energy infrastructure and services provider SUN Mobility to deploy electric two-wheelers powered by the latter over the next two years. Under the partnership, SUN Mobility will provide its battery swapping solutions for last-mile deliveries while the initial fleet deployment will begin in the national capital.

The last-mile delivery partners onboarded on Zomato's platform will benefit from convenient and cost-effective battery swapping solutions. Through this partnership, SUN Mobility claims that it will be able to reduce carbon footprint by 5,000 MT/month and contribute to a cleaner environment. “The association with Zomato is a significant step towards achieving SUN Mobility's goal to build a sustainable and environmentally friendly ecosystem," said the company's CEO Anant Badjatya.

Also Read : Know how you can maximize your electric scooter's range

Meanwhile, Zomato has committed to 'The Climate Group's EV100 initiative that implies 100 per cent EV adoption by 2030, which is a goal aligned with SUN Mobility's mission to electrify last-mile deliveries in India. “Our associations in the past and now with SUN Mobility to swap batteries will accelerate the transition to EV-based deliveries, further helping us keep our promise of a sustainable Zomato for customers, delivery partners, employees and the planet," said Zomato COO-Food Delivery, Mohit Sardana.

In a separate development, battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) startup VoltUp has partnered with BSNL to set up electric vehicles battery swapping stations across the country. In the first phase, battery swapping stations will be set up in four locations across Gurugram, with infrastructure of over 150 charging docks. It will then be further extended to 30 locations across Haryana and other cities by the end of the year.

In a later phase, the partnership will be expanded to major cities with high automobile density as well as to encourage last-mile connectivity agents to adopt electric two- and three-wheelers in their daily use.

First Published Date: