TVS iQube e-scooter records highest monthly sales in February at 15,522 units

TVS Motor Company reported sales of 2,76,150 units last month as against 2,81,714 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. The company's electric scooter - iQube - witnessed its highest-ever monthly sales last month at record 15,522 units as against 2,238 units in February of 2022. The electric scooter is now available in more than 100 cities across 200 touchpoints. The automaker claims that it is selling more than 10,000 units of the e-scooter for the fourth consecutive month.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2023, 11:11 AM
TVS iQube electric scooter

The company registered total two-wheeler sales of 267,026 units last month as against 267,625 units sold in the month of February 2022. In domestic market, two-wheeler sales registered growth of 28% with sales increasing from 173,198 units in February of 2022 to 221,402 units last month.

Also Read : TVS outsells Honda in February 2023 two-wheeler sales

Last month, motorcycle sales stood at 126,243 units as against 143,523 units in February of 2022 while scooter sales grew at 21% with sales increasing from 86,616 units in the month of February 2022 to 104,825 units last month.

The company's total exports stood at 53,405 units last month as against 107,574 units February of 2022. Two-wheeler exports stood at 45,624 units last month as against 94,427 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

In the three-wheeler category, the company registered sales of 9,124 units last month as against 14,089 units in February of 2022.

In a separate development, the company's Apache series clocked five million units sales milestone globally. First launched in 2005, the brand is present in more than 60 countries. The TVS Apache series builds on the legacy of the company's factory racing team and has received various upgrades over the years including segment-first features such as Race-Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi), ride modes, Dual Channel ABS, Race Tuned Slipper Clutch, SmartXonnect and more.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2023, 11:06 AM IST
