Transport ministry may step in to probe electric scooter fire incidents

An Ola Electric scooter was seen go up in flames in Pune last week, triggering safety concerns regarding battery electric vehicles in India. Ola has already launched an independent probe into it.

Days after a video of an Ola electric scooter engulfed in fire went viral on social media, the Centre is likely to step in to help in probe over safety concerns of vehicles powered by batteries. At a time when the Centre and state governments are actively pushing for faster adoption of EVs, a couple of fire incidents threaten to derail the momentum.

According to reports, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) may ask the Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), an arm of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), to probe into the fire and explosion cases involving the electric scooters.

Last week, a video of an Ola Electric S1 Pro scooter on fire was shared widely across social media platforms. Ola Electric has assured to investigate the incident which took place in Pune. Though no one was injured, the electric scooter was completely charred. There has been another incident in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, reportedly involving another electric scooter, in which two people died due to suffocation.

The Pune fire incident, a first for Ola Electric, prompted the electric two-wheeler manufacturer to issue a statement. The Bengaluru-based brand said, "We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters in Pune and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share updates in the next few days. We take this one incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in coming days."

The electric scooters currently available in India mostly come packed with lithium-ion batteries. Whether used in electric vehicles or electronic devices, these batteries can catch fire if they have been improperly manufactured or damaged, or if the software that operates the battery is not designed correctly.

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter comes with a 3.97kWh lithium-ion battery. It uses an electric motor that puts out 8.5 Kw of power and 58 Nm of torque.

