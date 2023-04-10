Toyota teases swoopy Lexus EV, future electric cars to promise a double range

Toyota has cleverly teased a swooping Lexus electric concept, which is expected to break cover in the flesh sometime later this decade. During an event, while the automaker's Executive Vice President Hiroki Nakajima was revealing the company's future product strategy and next-generation electric vehicles, the side profile of a mysterious car appeared in the background, which had a Lexus badge.

The car appeared with a highly appealing silhouette. It featured a Lexus badge on the C pillar and looked like a swoopy liftback with angular styling. There were side cameras as well in place of the conventional wing mirrors. Interestingly, this was not part of the bunch of electric cars teased by Lexus in late 2021. This is something new the automaker is working upon. However, the Japanese car brand is tight-lipped about the mysterious electric Lexus.

Meanwhile, despite being a lagger in the global electric mobility market until now, Toyota aims to ramp up its EV portfolio expansion pace. The automaker has revealed its plans to launch ten electric cars by 2026. This strategy contrasts with the automaker's reluctance to embrace EVs with open arms. The new leadership team of the company is calling the shots differently.

At the same event, Toyota announced that the next generation of electric cars debuting in 2026 would be entirely different from the current EV crop. Also, the automaker claimed that the next generation EVs will come promising double the driving range, thanks to far more efficient battery packs. As it stated, the new models will promise to set hearts racing with their driving performance and new design language.

These next-gen EVs will get a new operating system christened Arene, supporting over-the-air software updates and allowing the owners to customize the ride feel. Toyota also claimed that these EVs will be more fun to drive.

Specifically, Toyota has revealed that it will launch a three-row electric SUV in 2025 in the US, while China will get two EVs in 2024. Also, the bZ Ev lineup will be expanded to more countries, while the carmaker is planning to introduce an electric pickup truck by the end of 2023, along with a compact EV.

