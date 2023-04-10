HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Toyota Teases Swoopy Lexus Ev, Future Electric Cars To Promise A Double Range

Toyota teases swoopy Lexus EV, future electric cars to promise a double range

Toyota has cleverly teased a swooping Lexus electric concept, which is expected to break cover in the flesh sometime later this decade. During an event, while the automaker's Executive Vice President Hiroki Nakajima was revealing the company's future product strategy and next-generation electric vehicles, the side profile of a mysterious car appeared in the background, which had a Lexus badge.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2023, 09:37 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The mysterious Lexus gets a swooping roofline, angular styling and sleek cameras instead of conventional wing mirrors. (Image: Toyota)
The mysterious Lexus gets a swooping roofline, angular styling and sleek cameras instead of conventional wing mirrors. (Image: Toyota)
The mysterious Lexus gets a swooping roofline, angular styling and sleek cameras instead of conventional wing mirrors. (Image: Toyota)
The mysterious Lexus gets a swooping roofline, angular styling and sleek cameras instead of conventional wing mirrors. (Image: Toyota)

The car appeared with a highly appealing silhouette. It featured a Lexus badge on the C pillar and looked like a swoopy liftback with angular styling. There were side cameras as well in place of the conventional wing mirrors. Interestingly, this was not part of the bunch of electric cars teased by Lexus in late 2021. This is something new the automaker is working upon. However, the Japanese car brand is tight-lipped about the mysterious electric Lexus.

Also Read : Toyota working on a new EV-only platform; draws inspiration from Tesla

Meanwhile, despite being a lagger in the global electric mobility market until now, Toyota aims to ramp up its EV portfolio expansion pace. The automaker has revealed its plans to launch ten electric cars by 2026. This strategy contrasts with the automaker's reluctance to embrace EVs with open arms. The new leadership team of the company is calling the shots differently.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Es
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 22.58 kmpl
₹56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Honda Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.6 kmpl
₹7.48 - 10.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

At the same event, Toyota announced that the next generation of electric cars debuting in 2026 would be entirely different from the current EV crop. Also, the automaker claimed that the next generation EVs will come promising double the driving range, thanks to far more efficient battery packs. As it stated, the new models will promise to set hearts racing with their driving performance and new design language.

These next-gen EVs will get a new operating system christened Arene, supporting over-the-air software updates and allowing the owners to customize the ride feel. Toyota also claimed that these EVs will be more fun to drive.

Specifically, Toyota has revealed that it will launch a three-row electric SUV in 2025 in the US, while China will get two EVs in 2024. Also, the bZ Ev lineup will be expanded to more countries, while the carmaker is planning to introduce an electric pickup truck by the end of 2023, along with a compact EV.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2023, 09:37 AM IST
TAGS: Lexus Toyota Toyota Lexus luxury car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 290 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city