HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Toyota Bz4x Electric Suv Thinks Of Itself As A Boat And Goes Swimming In Ocean

Toyota bZ4X electric SUV thinks of itself as a boat and goes swimming in ocean

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • A Toyota bZ4X electric crossover ended up in the ocean as its driver forgot to put the car in park mode.
Toyota bZ4X
A Toyota bZ4X electric crossover ended up in the ocean as its driver forgot to put the car in park mode. (Image: NBC10)
Toyota bZ4X
A Toyota bZ4X electric crossover ended up in the ocean as its driver forgot to put the car in park mode. (Image: NBC10)

A car ending up in the ocean due to the carelessness of the driver is nothing new and the latest addition to this list is a Toyota bZ4X pure electric crossover. A report with a video has revealed the white Toyota EV submerged in the ocean. The incident took place last week at the Blossom Street Pier Ferry terminal in Lynn, Massachusetts.

NBC10 has reported that the driver of the Toyota bZ4X forgot to put the car in park mode before getting out of the vehicle. The driver and the passenger were reportedly having lunch on one of the ramps that are used to launch boats at sea from trailers. While the electric car started rolling into the water through the ramp, the front passenger reportedly tried to stop the vehicle but couldn't. He had to abandon the car by exiting the car through the window and watch the Toyota bZ4X slowly end up in the ocean.

It is not clear why the driver didn't put the Toyota bZ4X into the park mode before stepping out of the electric car. However, it could be because of the bZ4X's novel gear selector that sits on the centre console. The Toyota bZ4X gets a rotary dial at the centre console that allows the driver to select different gears. Pressing the rotary dial puts the electric car into neutral. However, it needs to be put into park mode, for which there is a separate button above the gear selecting dial.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Bz4x (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X
72.8 kWh 405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
77.4 kWh 192 kmph 708 km
₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus NX
2494.0 Multiple Both
₹ 64.90 - 71.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Eqa (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz EQA
66.5 kWh 160 kmph 426 Km
₹ 60 Lakhs
View Details
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1
66.4 KWh 180 Kmph 440 Km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare
Volvo C40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo C40 Recharge
78 kWh 180 Kmph 530 Km
₹ 61.25 Lakhs
Compare

The report further stated that to rescue the pure electric crossover, local authorities used a small boat to hook the bZ4X to a winch line and drag it out of the water. Also, it revealed that nobody was hurt due to the incident. However, the Toyota bZ4X is a total loss as it was submerged in water.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Toyota bZ4X bZ4X electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.