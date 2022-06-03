Tinier than Nano, this EV is a 40 hp pocket rocket

Wuling, the China-based automaker has just rolled out a new small-sized electric vehicle in Indonesia. The new EV which just made its official debut in Jakarta sports a tiny footprint topped with futuristic styling cues and an electric powertrain.

On the outside, the Wuling EV features a single-box silhouette along with a large aerodynamic windshield and a tiny bonnet. One of the key exterior highlights of the model includes the use of a high-mounted LED strip that extends towards the profile serving as a base for the mirrors. On the other hand, the regular headlights come positioned toward the lower side, near the front bumper. The designers of this mini EV claim that the design of the front fascia of the EV took inspiration from VR glasses. The overall profile of the EV is characterized by its tiny wheels that give the car an appeal of a supermarket cart.

It will be offered in the Chinese market in two body styles.

While the official specifications of the model are yet to be rolled out, it is expected to share the mechanicals with the identical Wuling Air leaked from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The Chinese-spec EV will be offered in two trims mainly differentiated based on the seating layout. There will be a two-seater trim spanning 2,599 mm (102.3 inches), the other trim will be a four-seater spanning 2,974 (117.1 inches) long. Both will come fitted with a 40hp electric motor and will be positioned higher than the existing Mini EV and the Nano EV in Wuling's portfolio.

The Wuling EV will go on sale in Indonesia and has also been selected as the official car for the G20 Bali Summit this November.

