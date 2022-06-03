HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tinier Than Nano, This Ev Is A 40 Hp Pocket Rocket

Tinier than Nano, this EV is a 40 hp pocket rocket

The Wuling EV features a single-box silhouette along with a large aerodynamic windshield and a tiny bonnet.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2022, 12:29 PM
The new EV sports a tiny footprint topped with futuristic styling cues and an electric powertrain.
The new EV sports a tiny footprint topped with futuristic styling cues and an electric powertrain.
The new EV sports a tiny footprint topped with futuristic styling cues and an electric powertrain.
The new EV sports a tiny footprint topped with futuristic styling cues and an electric powertrain.

Wuling, the China-based automaker has just rolled out a new small-sized electric vehicle in Indonesia. The new EV which just made its official debut in Jakarta sports a tiny footprint topped with futuristic styling cues and an electric powertrain.

(Also Read: This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

On the outside, the Wuling EV features a single-box silhouette along with a large aerodynamic windshield and a tiny bonnet. One of the key exterior highlights of the model includes the use of a high-mounted LED strip that extends towards the profile serving as a base for the mirrors. On the other hand, the regular headlights come positioned toward the lower side, near the front bumper. The designers of this mini EV claim that the design of the front fascia of the EV took inspiration from VR glasses. The overall profile of the EV is characterized by its tiny wheels that give the car an appeal of a supermarket cart.

It will be offered in the Chinese market in two body styles. 
It will be offered in the Chinese market in two body styles. 
It will be offered in the Chinese market in two body styles. 
It will be offered in the Chinese market in two body styles. 

(Also Read: Wuling MINIEV concept previews General Motors' smallest-ever convertible)

While the official specifications of the model are yet to be rolled out, it is expected to share the mechanicals with the identical Wuling Air leaked from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The Chinese-spec EV will be offered in two trims mainly differentiated based on the seating layout. There will be a two-seater trim spanning 2,599 mm (102.3 inches), the other trim will be a four-seater spanning 2,974 (117.1 inches) long. Both will come fitted with a 40hp electric motor and will be positioned higher than the existing Mini EV and the Nano EV in Wuling's portfolio.

The Wuling EV will go on sale in Indonesia and has also been selected as the official car for the G20 Bali Summit this November.

 

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2022, 12:26 PM IST
TAGS: Wuling Electric Vehicle EV Wuling EV Wuling Minivan Minivan EV Electric Minivan
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received its last upgrade back in 2020 during the Auto Expo.
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Hyundai Venue facelift SUV bookings open, to get Alexa, Google voice assistance
Hyundai Venue facelift SUV bookings open, to get Alexa, Google voice assistance
TVS Zeppelin R cruiser rumoured for launch soon
TVS Zeppelin R cruiser rumoured for launch soon
In pics: Toyota unveils Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV
In pics: Toyota unveils Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV
Volvo to make use of gaming engine for next-gen graphics in new EVs
Volvo to make use of gaming engine for next-gen graphics in new EVs
Ford Mustang to soon have a new version as part of $3.7 Billion investment push
Ford Mustang to soon have a new version as part of $3.7 Billion investment push

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city