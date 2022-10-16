HT Auto
This tiny German pizza delivery EV looks like a button with a box. Know more

Electric Brands' Evetta EV gets a 16.2 kWh battery pack and can run 234 km on a single charge.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Oct 2022, 09:27 AM
Evetta is a small electric vehicle available in both commercial and non-commercial variants. (Image: Facebook/Electric Brands)
Evetta is a small electric vehicle available in both commercial and non-commercial variants. (Image: Facebook/Electric Brands)
Evetta is a small electric vehicle available in both commercial and non-commercial variants. (Image: Facebook/Electric Brands)
Evetta is a small electric vehicle available in both commercial and non-commercial variants. (Image: Facebook/Electric Brands)

The Italian auto industry is known for making small and cute cars like Fiat models. Entering into the electric vehicle era, that tradition continues, but this time with a Germanic flavour. Electric Brands, an EV manufacturer in Germany, has built a small pizza delivery vehicle, perfectly combining the two Italian touches - pizza and small cars. The tiny car appears like a button with a box behind it. Christened as Evetta, this adorable electric car looks straight out of a Pixar movie.

(Also Read: Pravaig's electric SUV to launch in November, will have 500 km of range)

The Evetta can be configured in various ways, claims the manufacturer. One of them is certainly a pizza vehicle. Showcased at the International Mobility Show (IAA) in Germany, the EV was disguised as an Italian, wearing colours like red, white and green, matching the Italian flag.

The car appears with a roundish roof and front profile. At the rear, it gets a dedicated cargo area for pizza boxes. An unusual design element is the lack of door handles, raising eyebrows. The front profile of the EV is actually a door that opens sideways. This makes it similar to Microlino, another small Italian car.

Electric Brands has not divulged the Evetta pizza delivery EV's specifications in its social media posts. However, the car comes available in both commercial and non-commercial options. The non-commercial variant of the EV gets a maximum battery capacity of 16.2 kWh, which allows it to run around 234 km range on a single charge. If the small pizza delivery vehicle too has the same specifications, the EV should be able to complete all its deliveries within the city.

Interestingly, priced at around $19000, Evetta is not the first electric car from Electric Brands. The firm previously introduced a cute little truck called the Xbus in 2021. The manufacturer claims to have set a target of delivery commencement for the Evetta by the Summer of 2023.

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2022, 09:27 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle
