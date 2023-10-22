Tesla charges a Model Y owner with 17.46 lakh repair bill

A Scottish Tesla Model Y electric crossover owner has claimed that the auto manufacturer has charged a bomb to repair the EV's powertrain. Edinburgh Live has reported that the Model Y owner was shocked to see a $21,000 repair bill, which translates to about ₹17.46 lakh at the current exchange rate. The reason behind such a massive repair cost has been reportedly attributed to the owner's driving the EV while the weather was bad.

The report stated that the owner went out and drove the electric crossover in heavy rain. While the EV was running fine initially, it refused to start after a while. The owner reportedly had to wait nearly five hours for a tow truck to reach and tow the vehicle to a workshop. The owner also reportedly claimed that Tesla Support, the automaker's customer service department was not so helpful. Interestingly, Tesla Support has previously made headlines for charging a bomb to the owners. However, this time, the bill was insanely shocking. Also, many Tesla EV owners have often accused Tesla Support of being not so helpful to the consumers.

The Tesla workshop reportedly said that the battery of the Model Y electric crossover was damaged due to water ingress and it was not covered by the eight-year warranty offered by the automaker. The owner was shocked and asked the workshop manager how the bill could be so large.

The workshop reportedly explained that the water badly entered the battery pack of the EV and damaged it, eventually impacting the propulsion system of the car. However, the explanation was not enough for the Tesla Model Y EV owner to be convinced. He has also said that with such an experience, he is now questioning his decision to buy a Tesla electric car. “If I had known the customer service would be so bad I’m not sure I would have bothered buying the car," the owner has reportedly said.

