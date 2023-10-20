New tech alert: Tesla to keep eye on your yawns and blinks to prevent accidents

Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) will soon feature a new driver drowsiness detection system which will keep a count on your yawns and measure rate of eye blinks. In a bid to bring down instances of road accidents caused due to driver negligence, Tesla is looking at implementing this new system which will warn the person behind the wheel to stay alert or park the vehicle at a safe spot.

Accidents caused by drive negligence is on the rise in many parts of the world and this is despite the introduction of various cutting-edge safety measures on modern vehicles. The advent of autonomous vehicles which drive on their own but still require human attention at all times is likely to further necessitate measures that will alert drivers if it detects they are not paying the required attention. Most current systems issue warnings if there is no driver input received for a specific period of time but this is where Tesla is looking at advancing the technology.

Tesla’s new technology will monitor a driver’s yawns and irregular eye blinking patterns. In case any random pattern is observed, it will issue a warning and recommend a stop. Tesla will make use of its in-car cams to monitor the driver and alerts will also be issued on mobile devices through beeps.

Although Tesla has not yet shed much light on this through its official communication channels, various media reports in the US has cited sources and documentations to confirm that such a system is indeed under work. There would obviously be multiple factors for the system to be engaged, including speed, and drive duration. It is reported that while a driver will have the option of switching the system off, it will automatically re-engage at the start of the next drive session.

Interestingly, Tesla has been underlining the significance of its in-car cam systems for reasons beyond just safety. These devices can be used for monitoring in-car behaviour, add a new layer of security as well as be used for video conferencing on the move. Tesla vehicles already come with a long list of cameras and sensors on the outside body for safety and convenience purposes.

