This is claimed as world’s first electric scrambler, carries a bare minimum look

Switch has opened pre-orders for the eScrambler, deliveries are scheduled to commence from the first quarter of 2023.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2022, 10:27 AM
Switch eScrambler electric motorcycle broke cover back in February 2020 in its concept form.
New Zealand-based electric mobility startup Switch introduced its electric scrambler motorcycle eScrambler concept in February 2020. Now, the Ev firm has opened pre-booking of the motorcycle, which is claimed as the world's first-ever electric scrambler. It is slated to go on sale in the first quarter of 2023. The Switch eScrambler comes with a look that emphasises on a bare minimum appearance. Besides carrying an innovative naked look blended with a classic scrambler silhouette, it gets modern technology.

(Also Read: Electric two-wheeler sales in India to grow by 78% by 2030: Study)

Despite revealing the concept back in February 2020, the electric motorcycle project hit a snag due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This massive disruption put the project's road-going future in jeopardy. However, the company used the last two-years time to make the adjustments and transform the concept into a production-ready electric motorcycle. The company is claimed to have used 3D software to transform the concept into a production-ready motorcycle.

Weighing 170 kg, the Switch eScrambler comes built on an aluminium alloy frame mated to a USD front fork and a monoshock at the rear. A 27-degree rake keeps the eScrambler agile in all conditions and terrains. The faux fuel tank hides the controllers and other electronics away from sight. The motorcycle gets a circular LED headlamp. Power is sent to the rear wheel through a belt. Both front and rear wheels come equipped with J.Juan disc brakes paired with an ABS.

Speaking about its powertrain, the eScrambler harnesses a 50 kW IPM electric motor and a 13kWh LG 21700 li-ion battery, which generates 70 hp of peak power. The electric motorcycle is claimed to run 150 km distance on a single charge. It regains 90 percent of its juice in four hours.

As the electric sector continues to mature, users will be able to upgrade the eScrambler over time. With that said, Switch has a slew of eScrambler accessories in the pipeline. Some add-ons such as mirrors, mudguards, and plate holders are street-legal necessities, while items like the skid plate, front rack, tank bag, and side cover aim at improving the bike’s form and function.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2022, 10:27 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle electric motorcycle electric scooter
