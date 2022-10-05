This EV is probably the world's smallest cabriolet, promises a 280 km range

It's been a year and a half since Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV Cabrio was unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. Now, the tiny electric vehicle, which is probably the smallest cabriolet in the world, has gone on sale in the Chinese market. This soft top model is the latest addition to the Hong Guang Mini EV portfolio after the Mini EV Gameboy in April this year and the Mini EV Macaron last year.

Speaking about the dimension of the small cabriolet electric car, this convertible measures 3,059 mm in length, 1,521 mm in width, 1,614 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,010 mm. Unlike the Mini EV hatchback, on which it is based, the cabriolet is a compact twin-seater. The foldable soft top mechanism is accommodated behind the front-row seats.

In terms of design, the car appears with a compact and small boxy shape. The model comes with a host of updates as compared to the iteration unveiled in April last year. It has block-shaped headlamps, new LED daytime running lights, and higher roll bars behind the seats. The removable soft top comes available in three colour theme options - Blue, Green and Black. The auto manufacturer has removed the lower door panels from the latest model.

Inside the convertible's cabin, the car features the same dashboard as the Mini EV hatchback except for a slightly different instrument cluster display. Apart from that, the steering wheel, door trims and centre console appear the same.

Coming on the mechanical front, the small EV is equipped with a single electric motor that is good to churn out 40 hp of peak power and 110 Nm of torque as well. The motor is fitted to the rear axle and draws energy from a 26.5 kWh battery pack. The car promises to run 280 km range on a single charge.

