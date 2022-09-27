This EV charging socket for homes claims to be India's safest, most affordable

With most electric vehicle owners preferring to charge at home, Bolt Lite claims to be an effective way of powering two, three and four-wheeled options.

Bolt, one of Indi's premier EV charging network provider, on Tuesday launched what it claims is the country's most affordable and safest charging socket for powering electric vehicles (EVs) at home. Bolt Lite has been introduced at an introductory price of ₹2,599 and is compatible with portable chargers that may come with EVs from the any brand.

Looking at capitalizing on the growing trend to purchase EVs and referring to reports that most such customers prefer to charger their EVs at home, Bolt claims that its charging sockets can work with existing AC power supply at residential properties. These chargers can be used to power two, three and four-wheeled EVs and come with dual-layer of protection with an in-built MCB that automatically switches off electrical circuits during any abnormal condition in the electrical network such as overload and short circuit conditions.

Bolt Lite is also IP65 certified and therefore provides complete protection from dust, oil, water and other non-corrosive materials. It also comes with an energy calculator to monitor the power consumption and gives the user access to a lifetime of passive income. For Mohit Yadav, Co-founder at Bolt, there is a growing need for such devices among EV buyers in the country. “As of today, the number of EVs sold in India has already surpassed the number of EVs overall sold in 2021. A robust and pervasive charging infrastructure, both at home and in public spaces is key for rapid adoption of EVs in India," he said, adding that Bolt Lite can prevent a situation where the standard 15A socket to charge EVs at home potentially damages a vehicle or its battery.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

First Published Date: