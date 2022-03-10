HT Auto
Tesla sends Powerwalls to Ukraine, takes more steps: Details here

Tesla currently doesn't have superchargers in Ukraine, but it's making sure EV owners could use the supercharging stations in neighbouring countries.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2022, 08:40 PM
Last month, Tesla made some of its supercharger stations free to avail in Poland, Slovakia and Hungary free for all the electric vehicle owners.
Tesla has started sending Powerwalls to Ukraine in an attempt to help the electric vehicle manufacturers in the country. This comes as part of the carmaker's strategy to assist the war-torn country. Apart from sending Powerwalls to Ukraine, Tesla has also announced the expansion of its free supercharging service in neighbouring countries.

Also, the company has announced to give up to three months of pay to the Ukrainian employees going back to fight. Tesla plans to reevaluate the situation after three months.

(Also Read: Tesla Model Y deliveries from Giga Berlin to start on March 22)

This is not the first time, Tesla tried to help EV owners during a crisis. Previously as well, Tesla offered free supercharging to owners on several occasions during hurricanes in the south of the US.

Last month, Tesla made some of its supercharger stations free to avail in Poland, Slovakia and Hungary free for all the electric vehicle owners in order to assist them in escaping the conflict. This week, Tesla has decided to expand the free charging program to all supercharger stations in Poland and Slovakia. The carmaker is also planning to open new supercharger stations in these countries, which would be helpful for the electric vehicle owners in the region.

Tesla currently doesn't have superchargers in Ukraine, but many electric car owners and Tesla owners as well could use the supercharging stations in neighbouring countries to take refuge in other European countries. The automaker doesn’t officially operate and sell cars in Ukraine currently. However, it is believed that there are more than 5,000 Tesla vehicles in Ukraine who imported their cars themselves.

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2022, 08:40 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
