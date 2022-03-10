Tesla sends Powerwalls to Ukraine, takes more steps: Details here
Tesla has started sending Powerwalls to Ukraine in an attempt to help the electric vehicle manufacturers in the country. This comes as part of the carmaker's strategy to assist the war-torn country. Apart from sending Powerwalls to Ukraine, Tesla has also announced the expansion of its free supercharging service in neighbouring countries.
Also, the company has announced to give up to three months of pay to the Ukrainian employees going back to fight. Tesla plans to reevaluate the situation after three months.
This is not the first time, Tesla tried to help EV owners during a crisis. Previously as well, Tesla offered free supercharging to owners on several occasions during hurricanes in the south of the US.
Tesla currently doesn't have superchargers in Ukraine, but many electric car owners and Tesla owners as well could use the supercharging stations in neighbouring countries to take refuge in other European countries. The automaker doesn’t officially operate and sell cars in Ukraine currently. However, it is believed that there are more than 5,000 Tesla vehicles in Ukraine who imported their cars themselves.