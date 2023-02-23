Tesla Model S and Model X likely to get new cameras, hardware

Tesla Model S and Model X seem to be quietly receiving an update, where these two electric cars get new hardware and features. A Twitter user has revealed in his tweet that the Tesla Model S and Model X are now being produced with new camera equipment and new hardware, which include a conventional round steering wheel instead of a yoke.

Tesla has been planning on releasing its sought-after Hardware 4 setup soon. These updates are likely to be introduced alongside the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck, which is also one of the most awaited vehicles from the brand. The Twitter user named The Kilowatts has revealed that these updated EVs have been built at the automaker's Fremont facility in California.

Also Read : Tesla Cybertruck to enter production by September 2023, reveals Elon Musk

The round steering wheel's comeback comes as a significant update, as many Tesla owners criticised the EV manufacturer's decision to discontinue the traditional wheel for the sake of yoke. Many buyers weren't interested in the yoke, citing discomfort while driving.

What did I just discover!? pic.twitter.com/HlGuYkAOS8 — The Kilowatts 🚗⚡️ (@klwtts) February 21, 2023

Similar Products Find more Cars UPCOMING Tesla Model S Electric | Automatic ₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 Electric | Automatic ₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Mercedes-benz V-class 1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl ₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mercedes-benz Eqb Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable | Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder | Not Applicable cc | Electric | Automatic ₹74.5 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers DISCONTINUED Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain 1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl ₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs* **Last recorded price Add to compare View Details

Teslarati has revealed that Tesla's Hardware 4 setup, which is possibly making its way into the new updated Model S and Model X will have slots for 11 cameras. The tweet revealing the details shows there are no ultrasonic sensors and these cars get a new ‘Tesla’ badge at the rear. Some of the cameras have been relocated from their original positions as well, reveals the tweet.

This certainly indicates that Tesla has started producing the updated Model S and Model X at its plant. However, when that would go on sale in the market, is not clear yet, as the auto manufacturer is tight-lipped about the development. Also, with the Model S and Model X possibly receiving this update, the other EVs in the auto company's product lineup too would soon receive that hardware.

First Published Date: