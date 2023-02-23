HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Model S And Model X Likely To Get New Cameras, Hardware

Tesla Model S and Model X likely to get new cameras, hardware

Tesla Model S and Model X seem to be quietly receiving an update, where these two electric cars get new hardware and features. A Twitter user has revealed in his tweet that the Tesla Model S and Model X are now being produced with new camera equipment and new hardware, which include a conventional round steering wheel instead of a yoke.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Feb 2023, 09:29 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The updated Tesla Model S and Model X come with a host of hardware upgrades. (Image: Twitter/The Kilowatt)
The updated Tesla Model S and Model X come with a host of hardware upgrades. (Image: Twitter/The Kilowatt)
The updated Tesla Model S and Model X come with a host of hardware upgrades. (Image: Twitter/The Kilowatt)
The updated Tesla Model S and Model X come with a host of hardware upgrades. (Image: Twitter/The Kilowatt)

Tesla has been planning on releasing its sought-after Hardware 4 setup soon. These updates are likely to be introduced alongside the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck, which is also one of the most awaited vehicles from the brand. The Twitter user named The Kilowatts has revealed that these updated EVs have been built at the automaker's Fremont facility in California.

Also Read : Tesla Cybertruck to enter production by September 2023, reveals Elon Musk

The round steering wheel's comeback comes as a significant update, as many Tesla owners criticised the EV manufacturer's decision to discontinue the traditional wheel for the sake of yoke. Many buyers weren't interested in the yoke, citing discomfort while driving.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable | Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder | Not Applicable cc | Electric | Automatic
₹74.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

Teslarati has revealed that Tesla's Hardware 4 setup, which is possibly making its way into the new updated Model S and Model X will have slots for 11 cameras. The tweet revealing the details shows there are no ultrasonic sensors and these cars get a new ‘Tesla’ badge at the rear. Some of the cameras have been relocated from their original positions as well, reveals the tweet.

This certainly indicates that Tesla has started producing the updated Model S and Model X at its plant. However, when that would go on sale in the market, is not clear yet, as the auto manufacturer is tight-lipped about the development. Also, with the Model S and Model X possibly receiving this update, the other EVs in the auto company's product lineup too would soon receive that hardware.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2023, 09:29 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model X Tesla Model S electric car electric vehicle electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

BMW introduces X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition with mild-hybrid tech
BMW introduces X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition with mild-hybrid tech
EV maker Lucid expects to make at least 10,000 electric cars this year
EV maker Lucid expects to make at least 10,000 electric cars this year
10 ADAS features introduced in Tata Safari, Harrier explained
10 ADAS features introduced in Tata Safari, Harrier explained
Tesla Model S and Model X likely to get new cameras, hardware
Tesla Model S and Model X likely to get new cameras, hardware
Watch this supercar kick up a snowstorm in Italian Alps
Watch this supercar kick up a snowstorm in Italian Alps

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city