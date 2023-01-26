Tesla Cybertruck to enter production by September 2023, reveals Elon Musk

Tesla Cybertruck is finally ready to enter production in limited units between June and September this year. Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the information during the automaker's latest earnings call. This comes after many setbacks and delays for the much-anticipated and highly controversial pure electric pickup truck, which was first unveiled in late 2019. Initially, this electric vehicle will be produced in limited numbers, while a ramp-up is slated in 2024.

Musk said that Tesla expects production of Cybertruck will commence sometime this summer. “We do expect production to start sometime this summer, but I always kind of downplay the start of production because the start of production is always very slow," Musk said, further adding that volume production for the EV is essential, which is scheduled for 2024. “I wouldn’t put too much stock in the start of production," said Tesla CEO.

Also Read : Elon Musk says Tesla can go where no one has gone, predicts two million EV sales

Tesla Cybertruck has been one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world since its unveiling in 2019. With more than 1.3 million cars delivered worldwide in 2022 and with the Semi already launched, it is time for the Tesla Cybertruck to enter the final phases of its development and reach production-ready status.

Interestingly, Elon Musk's comment comes at a time when Tesla's chief vehicle designer Franz von Holzhausen, said recently that the upcoming pickup truck is ready from a design perspective. Also, Tesla's latest patent filing with the USPTO has surfaced, revealing that the Cybetruck would come with a windshield that carries a glass which can be bent using concentrated heat.

The Cybertruck was unveiled four years ago with a six people seating capacity. Its features include a 17-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a yoke steering wheel. The EV was projected to have a range of around 804 km on a single charge.

Tesla has fetched around 1.5 million bookings for the Cybertruck, with Elon Musk saying that the auto company received 146,000 pre-orders within just two days after being revealed for the first time.

First Published Date: