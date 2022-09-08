HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Car Delivery Time Slashed Again In China

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y car delivery time slashed again in China

Tesl Model 3 and Model Y delivery time reduction indicates surging production volume at Giga Shanghai.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Sep 2022, 14:13 PM
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen at the Giga Shanghai plant. (REUTERS)
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen at the Giga Shanghai plant. (REUTERS)
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen at the Giga Shanghai plant. (REUTERS)
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen at the Giga Shanghai plant.

Tesla has again slashed the delivery time of the Model Y and Model 3 electric cars in China, indicating significantly higher availability of these two popular models. The change comes a few days after the reduction of the expected delivery time of the entry-level Tesla Model Y RWD from four to eight weeks to one to four weeks. The waiting time has been reduced for all other made-in-China Model 3 and Model Y cars as well.

(Also Read: Tesla FSD hits another bump: Know what it is)

Tesla China claims that the cars ordered now are likely to be delivered six weeks faster than before. The automaker claims that the waiting time for made-in-China cars by up to 50 per cent. The waiting time has been reduced between 30-50 per cent, claims Tesla.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

This comes as a direct result of the recent upgrade of the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant. Tesla CEO Elon hinted a few months back that the automaker is aiming to increase its production volume significantly. A part of that was increasing production capacity at its Shanghai facility.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In the recent few weeks, Tesla announced that it increased the production capacity at its Texas and Berlin Giga plants. This resulted in lesser pressure on the Shanghai facility that produces cars for China and the European market, along with other markets. Besides China, Tesla may reduce waiting time for the made-in-China cars for other markets as well. However, the automaker is yet to announce any such move.

In August this year, Tesla produced around 77,000 units of the Model Y and Model 3 electric cars. In the longer term, the automaker is aiming to produce 100,000 units of Model 3 and Model cars at the Giga Shanghai facility, eventually resulting in around 1.2 million units per year.

First Published Date: 08 Sep 2022, 14:13 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you
Screenshot taken from video posted on Twitter.
Watch: Bentley Mulsanne stolen in UK found in Pakistan
Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y car delivery time slashed again in China
Tesla Model 3 and Model Y car delivery time slashed again in China
2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and RTR 160 launched: Will rival Bajaj Pulsar 150
2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and RTR 160 launched: Will rival Bajaj Pulsar 150
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
Volkswagen launches Taigun Anniversary Edition, gets new colour and more
Volkswagen launches Taigun Anniversary Edition, gets new colour and more
Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched in India at ₹36.67 lakh
Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched in India at 36.67 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city