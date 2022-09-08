Tesla Model 3 and Model Y car delivery time slashed again in China

Tesla has again slashed the delivery time of the Model Y and Model 3 electric cars in China, indicating significantly higher availability of these two popular models. The change comes a few days after the reduction of the expected delivery time of the entry-level Tesla Model Y RWD from four to eight weeks to one to four weeks. The waiting time has been reduced for all other made-in-China Model 3 and Model Y cars as well.

Tesla China claims that the cars ordered now are likely to be delivered six weeks faster than before. The automaker claims that the waiting time for made-in-China cars by up to 50 per cent. The waiting time has been reduced between 30-50 per cent, claims Tesla.

This comes as a direct result of the recent upgrade of the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant. Tesla CEO Elon hinted a few months back that the automaker is aiming to increase its production volume significantly. A part of that was increasing production capacity at its Shanghai facility.

In the recent few weeks, Tesla announced that it increased the production capacity at its Texas and Berlin Giga plants. This resulted in lesser pressure on the Shanghai facility that produces cars for China and the European market, along with other markets. Besides China, Tesla may reduce waiting time for the made-in-China cars for other markets as well. However, the automaker is yet to announce any such move.

In August this year, Tesla produced around 77,000 units of the Model Y and Model 3 electric cars. In the longer term, the automaker is aiming to produce 100,000 units of Model 3 and Model cars at the Giga Shanghai facility, eventually resulting in around 1.2 million units per year.

