HT Auto
Home Electric Vehicles Tesla makes one-millionth 4680 series EV battery cell, will be used in Model Y

Tesla makes one-millionth 4680 series EV battery cell, will be used in Model Y

These new-age 4680 lithium-ion battery packs are claimed more energy efficient and comes with higher energy density.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2022, 12:52 PM
Tesla Model Y is the carmaker's second best-seller around the world with more than 11 units selling every hour.
Tesla Model Y is the carmaker's second best-seller around the world with more than 11 units selling every hour.

Electric car major Tesla in January this year crossed a new milestone of making one million units of 4680 type cylindrical lithium-ion battery cell, which will make debut in the automaker's Model Y electric cars. Tesla will start using this battery cell in its made-in-Texas Model Y electric cars.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Tesla revises ‘exaggerated’ claims of Model 3 range after threat of sanctions)

The EV manufacturer has tweeted an image of the employees in front of the automaker's Kato Road pilot facility in Fremont in California. The tweet reads "Celebrating our one millionth 4680 cell in January."

Tesla has been manufacturing its new generation 4680 EV battery packs since 2020. However, the company didn't reveal the production rate till date and where it stands currently in the second half of February 2022.

These new-age 4680 lithium-ion battery packs are claimed more energy efficient and comes with higher energy density, resulting in a more power-packed performance for electric cars equipped with these batteries. While initially it will be used in Tesla Model Y electric cars, at a later stage, the car brand will use this battery cell in other EVs as well. The made-in-Texas Tela Model Y electric cars are expected to enter the market before the end of this quarter.

As Tesla revealed during the Battery Day event in September 2020, the 4680 lithium-ion battery cell comes with a structural battery pack and it is a new cell format. It is expected to bring significant improvements in many areas despite using any new lithium-ion chemistry.

The 680 battery cells come in bigger sizes, which means they can store five times more energy than the currently used 2170 type battery cells. For example, Tesla Model Y Long Range is powered by 4416 2170 type cells. On the other hand, the made-in-Texas Tesla Model Y will come powered by a less than 900 4680 type battery cell that will have the same capacity. The higher energy density of the battery system might allow achieving the same range for electric cars using a smaller battery pack. Tesla is yet to reveal any specific detail about the MIT Model Y cars.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2022, 12:52 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV battery EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

BMW MINI Brick Lane Edition is a new addition to limited range portfolio
BMW MINI Brick Lane Edition is a new addition to limited range portfolio
How does heads-up display change driving experience?
How does heads-up display change driving experience?
Watch: Skoda Fabia Rally2 undergoes winter testing
Watch: Skoda Fabia Rally2 undergoes winter testing
Driving in Paris to be a lot tougher in 2024: Know why
Driving in Paris to be a lot tougher in 2024: Know why
Volkswagen e-up all-electric car makes a come back, to be placed below ID.3 EV
Volkswagen e-up all-electric car makes a come back, to be placed below ID.3 EV

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city