New Tesla Model Y debuts in China, gets ambient lights and new wheels

Tesla has launched the updated Model Y crossover in China with a host of design and feature updates. The automaker has released minor updates for the electric SUV, under which the EV gets ambient lighting and new-design wheels. In a nutshell, the Tesla Model Y has received small but notable changes to its exterior and interior.

The Tesla website reveals that the base variant of the Model Y EV now comes promising a slightly improved acceleration. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. However, the pricing of the EV remains the same as the pre-updated version. The most popular Tesla electric car comes available at a starting price of 263,900 Yuan in China, which translates to about ₹31 lakh.

Also Read : Tesla to invest nearly $2 bn in India to buy auto parts, says Piyush Goyal

The updated Tesla Model Y comes promising a 554 km range on a single charge and it can run at a top speed of 217 kmph. The official Tesla website also reveals that the Model Y's Gemini wheels are now painted in sporty black colour, making them more sleek and attractive than before.

Interior of the updated Tesla Model Y comes with features such as ambient lighting in the form of an LED strip that spans the entire dashboard. The iconic wood trim on the black interior Model Y dashboard has also been replaced. Clearly, the automaker has tried to give the Model Y a revamped appearance to refresh its appeal.

The introduction of the updated Tesla Model Y comes after the auto company unveiled a restyled Model 3 with a longer driving range. The made-in-China updated iteration of the Tesla Model 3 was introduced in early September in China and is meant for other export markets as well. With the Tesla Model 3 Highland introduced, the Model Y’s design started to look a bit aged, but with these latest minor updates, the EV has become a bit more attractive.

First Published Date: