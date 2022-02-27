Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Ignorant Of Bitcoin's Environmental Impact, Claims Elon Musk's Brother

Tesla ignorant of Bitcoin's environmental impact, claims Elon Musk's brother

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is one of the ardent advocates of cryptocurrency.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Feb 2022, 01:42 PM
Tesla invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin. (REUTERS)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been one of the ardent advocates of cryptocurrencies and he even announced that the EV major will accept payment in cryptocurrency, for a brief period though. However, Elon's brother Kimbal Musk says that the automaker was very ignorant of Bitcoin's environmental impact.

(Also Read: Volvo to bring five electric vehicles)

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Around a year ago the electric car major purchased $1.5 billion worth of cryptocurrency. Speaking about Tesla's decision to invest in Bitcoin, Kimbal Musk said when the company invested, it was very ignorant.

"We had no idea of the environmental impact, we literally didn’t know, we were like this seems like a good store of value and a good way to diversify assets. And of course, it didn’t take very long to get a million — I’m not kidding probably a million — messages telling us what we were doing to the environment," Kimbal Musk said.

Kimbal also said how Tesla aims to promote alternative energy usage and that their Bitcoin purchase may have gone against that goal. Cryptocurrency mining is a highly energy consuming process. With a majority of the global energy still powered by fossil fuel burning, generating energy emits a large volume of pollutants into the environment.

Speaking about Tesla's decision to invest in Bitcoin, Kimal Musk also said that the company didn't regret its decision but hopes that the blockchain industry as a whole can move towards more environmentally friendly solutions.

Tesla's investment of $1.5 billion in Bitcoin resulted in a sharp rise in the value of the cryptocurrency, which eventually reversed a few months later. By the end of 2021, Tesla's Bitcoin investment was worth $1.99 billion.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2022, 01:42 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric cars EV electric vehicle electric mobility
Related Stories
Tesla CEO Elon Musk probed in US over stock trades: report
25 Feb 2022
Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster reaches close to Mars, travels 377 million kilometre
21 Feb 2022
Why Volkswagen CEO believes Elon Musk's perception of lidar technology is wrong?
21 Feb 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk looking to bring all Steam games on Tesla vehicles
24 Feb 2022
Elon Musk once laughed at water supply issue at Tesla plant. It's real issue now
22 Feb 2022
BYD beats Tesla in electrified vehicle sales in China: Report
23 Feb 2022
Tesla removes radar from Model S, Model X electric vehicles. Here's why
27 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS