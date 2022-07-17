HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Evs To Be Cheaper If This Happens, Says Elon Musk

Tesla EVs to be cheaper if this happens, says Elon Musk

Tesla increased the cost of its electric vehicles by 20 to 30 per cent in the last two years.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jul 2022, 16:14 PM
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (REUTERS)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (REUTERS)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (REUTERS)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla chief Elon Musk said that Tesla is waiting for inflation to come down after which it can start reducing the prices of its electric vehicles which saw an increase of 20 to 30 per cent in the last two years. Tesla has a direct-to-customers approach through which it does not have to rely on car dealerships.

In the last couple of years, Tesla increased the prices of its electric vehicles. The EV company advertises its prices on the website. The cost of the Tesla Model Y was $53,000 in early 2020, though today the EV's cost stands at $66,000. The price of Tesla EVs has increased by 25 per cent across the vehicles' entire lineup in less than two years.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Tesla to take in-car gaming to a whole new level, to integrate Valve's Steam )

Reports say that the steady price increase of Tesla electric vehicles has not affected the demand for these cars though. Tesla has a significant number of orders still in the pipeline with six to 10 months of the delivery time for a few of its models.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Despite all these, Tesla wishes to bring down the prices of its electric vehicles to make them more accessible to more people. Musk took to Twitter to answer one of the microblogging site users who enquired when the prices of Tesla EVs will come down. To this Musk tweeted, “If inflation calms down, we can lower prices for cars."

(Also read | Tesla Autopilot chief to depart, adding to upheaval in executive ranks )

The last price increase was carried out for some Tesla Model Y for the Chinese market. The price for the Long Range version of the Model Y EV was increased by 5 per cent which is to 394,900 yuan. Tesla though kept the price of other versions and the Model 3 unchanged as reflected on the US EV maker's Chinese website. Tesla also increased the prices of all its electric vehicles in the United States recently due to the global supply chain issues and the rising cost of raw materials costs.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2022, 16:14 PM IST
TAGS: Elon Musk Tesla EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tesla to reimburse a customer over Autopilot issue, rules Munich court: Report
Tesla to reimburse a customer over Autopilot issue, rules Munich court: Report
European car sales slump to worst in June, lowest since 1996
European car sales slump to worst in June, lowest since 1996
Bentley launches new car collection to celebrate 20 years in China
Bentley launches new car collection to celebrate 20 years in China
Audi says luxury car market in India remains suppressed due to high taxes
Audi says luxury car market in India remains suppressed due to high taxes
Tesla to take in-car gaming to a whole new level, to integrate Valve’s Steam
Tesla to take in-car gaming to a whole new level, to integrate Valve’s Steam

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city