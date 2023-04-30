Tesla Cybertruck spotted in Fremont in a more refined look

As the much-awaited production of the Tesla Cybertruck for later this year is getting closer, the American EV maker is putting more and more prototypes on the road to test for potential defects and problems. Recently, a test mule of the model was spotted in Fremont, California, in a much refined look than ever before. The body panels of this particular unit seemed to have close to no imperfection, insideevs reported.

The prototype vehicle also sported a single windscreen wiper and triangular side mirrors. Additionally, this test mule also did not have door handles, as was the case with the past prototypes.

On the reddit post, some people commented that the Cybertruck looked rounder than before, especially in the front, but at closer inspection, it might just be that the shinier metal conceals the actual shape of the front end. Some commenters, however, are not at all in awe of the Cybertruck's looks and feels and went down to call the vehicle “ugly".

Notably, the test vehicle's wheels weren't covered with the now patented black covers that adorned the original concept shown back in 2019, and instead, Tesla is using off-the-shelf wheels for development purposes, presumably because they’re readily available, the report noted.

Tesla has already begun a pilot production line in place at its Texas Gigafactory for making Cybertruck test mules, with a projected start in manufacturing for customer orders “later this year." The EV maker is also planning a special delivery event in the third quarter of 2023, when CEO Elon Musk will most likely show the first finished Cybertruck units to the world.

Tesla is expected to reveal the exact specifications and prices of the Cybertruck at the delivery event. Going by the automaker's history, expect a few vehicles to be delivered at the event while actual deliveries could be a few months down the line.

