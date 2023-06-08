From Maruti Jimny to Mahindra Thar: These five off-road SUVs will cost less than 20 lakh

Planning to buy an off-road capable SUV? Check which of these options suits your budget
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the most affordable off-road capable SUV one can buy in India at present
Jimny comes at a starting price of ₹12.74 lakh and goes up to RS 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra and Mahindra offers the new generation Thar with 4WD system as well
Offered in both petrol and diesel, Thar AWD variants are priced between ₹13.87 lakh and 16.77 lakh
Among other affordable 4WD SUVs includes the likes of Force Gurkha
The rugged-looking SUV comes at a price of ₹14.75 lakh (ex-showroom)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara may not be as capable an off-roader like the previous three
But its AllGrip Pro variants, priced from ₹16.91 lakh, help the SUV tackle tricky tarmac easily
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, technical cousin to Grand Vitara, also comes with 4WD options
The variant with off-road capabilities cost ₹19.65 lakh (ex-showroom)