From Maruti Jimny to Mahindra Thar: These five off-road SUVs will cost less than 20 lakh

Planning to buy an off-road capable SUV? Check which of these options suits your budget

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the most affordable off-road capable SUV one can buy in India at present

Jimny comes at a starting price of 12.74 lakh and goes up to RS 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra and Mahindra offers the new generation Thar with 4WD system as well

Offered in both petrol and diesel, Thar AWD variants are priced between 13.87 lakh and 16.77 lakh

Among other affordable 4WD SUVs includes the likes of Force Gurkha

The rugged-looking SUV comes at a price of 14.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara may not be as capable an off-roader like the previous three

But its AllGrip Pro variants, priced from 16.91 lakh, help the SUV tackle tricky tarmac easily

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, technical cousin to Grand Vitara, also comes with 4WD options

The variant with off-road capabilities cost 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom)
