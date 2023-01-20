HT Auto
Tesla Cybertruck May Rack Up 10,000 Units Deliveries In 2023

Tesla Cybertruck may rack up 10,000 units deliveries in 2023

Gary Black, a well-known Tesla investor, believes the automaker could deliver 10,000 Tesla Cybertrucks in 2023. His word of optimism comes at a time when Tesla is sailing through choppy water, and the Cybertruck remains in front of tons of questions, including how long it may take for the EV manufacturer to fill million of orders. Tesla Cybertruck has remained one of the most anticipated and more delayed projects of the automaker. Despite unveiling it in 2019, Tesla has failed miserably to enter the Cybertruck into production, propelling people to accuse the carmaker of overpromising and under-delivering.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2023, 10:08 AM
Tesla Cybertruck is slated to enter into production in 2023.

Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk have confirmed time and time again that the Cybertruck is coming in 2023. However, the official production of this pure electric pickup truck is expected to commence only late this year, with a major ramp-up likely scheduled at the beginning of 2024. The Giga Texas is already in the process of tooling for the electric pickup truck.

The automaker claims to have fetched more than two million orders for the Cybertruck. Considering that and Tesla's scheduled production commencement for the Cybertruck this year, Black could be on the right track, reports The Street.

Tesla, in the recent few months, has been able to ramp up its overall production numbers across the world in all its manufacturing facilities. The EV maker was nearly able to produce 50 per cent more cars in 2022 than in 2021. Its deliveries too increased by around 40 per cent in 2022, as compared to 2021. If the automaker can continue this momentum of growth in terms of production and deliveries, the car brand will be able to reach the delivery milestone of 10,000 units for the Cybertruck, as Gary Black projected.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2023, 10:08 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Cybertruck electric vehicle electric car
