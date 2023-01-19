HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra & Mahindra Receives Approval For New Electric Vehicle Plant In Pune

Mahindra & Mahindra receives approval for new electric vehicle plant in Pune

Mahindra & Mahindra’s recently announced investment of 10,000 crore for electric vehicles has been approved under the Maharashtra Government’s industrial promotion scheme for EVs. The approval extends to the company’s new manufacturing plant for electric vehicles that will be built in Pune, Maharashtra, where the automaker plans to build its upcoming Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2023, 16:18 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The upcoming plant will be producing Mahindra's Born Electric SUVs of the future
The upcoming plant will be producing Mahindra's Born Electric SUVs of the future
The upcoming plant will be producing Mahindra's Born Electric SUVs of the future
The upcoming plant will be producing Mahindra's Born Electric SUVs of the future

Speaking about the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “We are delighted with this approval from the Government of Maharashtra for setting up our EV Manufacturing Plant in Pune, and investing in what has been our ‘home’ state for over 70 years. We are very thankful to the Govt. of Maharashtra for their continued support. The Government’s focus on ‘ease-of-doing-business’ and progressive policies, together with Mahindra’s investment, will act as a catalyst for Maharashtra to become India’s EV hub, attracting further Indian and Foreign Direct Investment."

Also Read : Mahindra to open new EV manufacturing plant in Pune, will invest 10,000 crore 

Mahindra will be investing the 10,000 crore over a period of seven to eight years and will be utilised to develop the new range of BEVs. The new EV range will be based on the INGLO EV platform and will churn out electric SUVs under the XUV brand as well as the new standalone electric sub-brand ‘BE’.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2023, 16:18 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles Born Electric Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Mahindra & Mahindra receives approval for new electric vehicle plant in Pune
Mahindra & Mahindra receives approval for new electric vehicle plant in Pune
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato gets first-ever run-flat, all-terrain supercar tyre
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato gets first-ever run-flat, all-terrain supercar tyre
Tata Motors reveals new petrol engines for Harrier, Safari and Curvv SUVs
Tata Motors reveals new petrol engines for Harrier, Safari and Curvv SUVs
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure all set to make India debut tomorrow
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure all set to make India debut tomorrow
In pics: New-gen Hyundai Kona EV looks like a stunner
In pics: New-gen Hyundai Kona EV looks like a stunner

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city