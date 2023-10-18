HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Fleet Of Tesla Cybertruck Electric Pickup Trucks Spotted, Delivery To Begin Shortly

Tesla Cybertruck fleet spotted ahead of nearing delivery commencement

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world. First unveiled in November 2019, the electric pickup truck with a radical design has been making headlines since it was first showcased to the world. While Tesla has been unable to launch the EV so far despite so many promises, enthusiasm around the pickup truck has never dipped. Over the last few months, the number of sightings of the Cybertruck prototypes has grown significantly as the automaker is nearing its launch later this year. The latest images come revealing a fleet of the EV parked at the Giga Texas.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited yet most delayed electric vehicles in the world. (Image: X/Joe Tegtmeyer)
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited yet most delayed electric vehicles in the world. (Image: X/Joe Tegtmeyer)

Tesla Cybertruck is perhaps nearing its launch, as the automaker is expected to announce the delivery event date soon. Ahead of that, a fleet of nine Tesla Cybertrucks was spotted at Giga Texas, where the electric vehicle manufacturer is building the pure electric pickup truck, which has been making headlines all around the world over the last several years. Posted on social media platform X (Previously known as Twitter), the images reveal a fleet of nine Cybertrucks, with one of them completely uncovered. This suggests that perhaps something is up.

Also Read : Tesla to recall 54,676 Model X SUVs over a faulty vehicle controller that may fail to detect low brake fluid

The Tesla Cybertruck retains the same basic silhouette as the original model revealed in November 2019. However, there have been some subtle changes in design to make the EV more practical. Meanwhile, Tesla has not revealed anything new regarding the powertrain or specifications of the upcoming electric vehicle.

Tesla is expecting to grab an ever-larger chunk of the global electric vehicle market with the launch of this pickup truck. Tesla has already started production of the Cybertruck at its Giga Texas factory in a limited number. Production of the EV is expected to scale up in 2024, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed.

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Cybertruck Tesla electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning, Gray
Rs. 228 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
45% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 3,290 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.