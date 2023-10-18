Tesla to recall 54,676 Model X SUVs over faulty vehicle controller

Tesla will recall 54,676 units of Model X electric SUV over a faulty vehicle controller, which may fail to detect low brake fluid and not display a warning light, reported the apex US automotive regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It has further stated that the electric car manufacturer has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge, to fix the issue. NHTSA has also said that the affected vehicles due to this issue were manufactured between 2021 and 2023.

This comes as the latest addition to the list of recalls Tesla has issued over the last several months. While other auto manufacturers reall their respective vehicles and fix the issues at dealership levels, Tesla relies on releasing over-the-air software updates to fix issues in its electric cars. The NHTSA in its recall document has also reported that the electric vehicle manufacturer is not aware of any crash injuries or deaths that may be related to the fault in the vehicle controller in the affected Tesla Model X cars.

Earlier in August this year, NHTSA had opened a probe into 280,000 new Tesla Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers over reports of loss of steering wheel control and power steering. Apart from that, Tesla previously recalled certain Model S, Model X and Model Y cars that were built in 2023 over a camera issue. In this case, the forward-facing camera of the affected cars was misaligned, causing some of the active safety features such as emergency braking, forward collision warning, and lane assist unavailable without alerting the driver.

Earlier this year, the electric vehicle maker issued a recall affecting 362,758 units of cars comprising Model X, Model S, and Model Y vehicles. The recall was issued because of reported issues related to Tesla's experimental driver-assistance software. The Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta system raised safety concerns related to navigating intersections and had trouble responding appropriately to the required changes in speed limits. Tesla fixed the issue by releasing a free over-the-air software update.

