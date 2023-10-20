Finally, Tesla Cybertruck's delivery to start on this day

The Cybertruck might be the most hyped-up vehicle to come from Tesla. The electric pick-up truck was first unveiled back in November 2019 with the initial expected delivery date of 2021. However, Tesla kept postponing the deliveries but now the manufacturer has officially announced that the deliveries will be starting on November 30th. The delivery event will happen in Tesla's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Once launched, the Cybertruck will be competing against the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T and the Ford F-150 Lightning.

Besides unveiling the delivery date, Tesla also tweeted that the production of Cybertruck remains on track for later this year. During Tesla's Q3 earnings call, Elon Musk said that ramping up the production of Cybertruck is an "enormous challenge". The bookings of Cybertruck are still open but it seems like the waiting period is going to be very long.

It is expected that the Cybertruck is going to have three versions. There will be a single-motor, rear-wheel drive version which will be the most affordable one, then there will be dual motor version which should come with all-wheel drive. Finally, the top-of-the-range version will be a tri-motor version which will be the most powerful one.

Tesla says that the Cybertruck can haul 1,580 kg in its cargo bed which for reference measures 3.2 metres. Apart from the bed capacity, tow capacity is also important for a pick-up truck. Depending on the variant, the towing capacity will also be different. The single-motor version will be able to tow 3,400 kg, the dual-motor version will have a towing capacity of 4,500 kg whereas the top-end triple-motor version will be able to pull 6,300 kg.

Recently, a fleet of nine Tesla Cybertrucks was spotted at Giga Texas, where the electric vehicle manufacturer is building the pure electric pickup truck. Since its first unveil, Tesla has made several changes to the Cybertruck while keeping the overall sharp angular design language which has been a bit controversial, to say the least.

