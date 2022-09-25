HT Auto
Tesla CEO Elon Musk asks NHTSA to ‘evolve with time.’ Know why

Tesla recently recalled around 1.1 million EVs due to an issue with the window automatic reversal system.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Sep 2022, 15:14 PM
Tesla has been through multiple recalls, but the recent one where the EV maker is directed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to recall around 1.1 million electric vehicles across models like the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X has left company head Elon Musk a little sore. The recall is due to the window automatic reversal system which may not function properly.

As per reports, if faced with this issue one might experience that a closing window may exert an unnecessary force that can pinch the driver or a passenger increasing the potential risk of injury. It has been shared by Tesla that this issue will be resolved via an over-the-air software update of the automatic window reversal system. Musk in a tweet asked NHTSA to evolve with time and stop these OTA software update recalls as the owners will not have to visit an authorised workshop physically.

(Also read | Tesla's Shanghai factory expansion completed; annual output to double )

Despite Musk's reply, the NHTSA stated that producers are required to initiate recalls if the car requires any kind of repair that includes software updates as well. According to the agency, a software update also falls under the category of ‘recall.’ 

(Also read | Tesla slashes Model 3 and Model Y delivery time again in China, third time in a month )

In an earlier report, Tesla had stated that during product testing in August, the company's employees identified the window automatic reversal system performance that had ‘greater than expected variations in response to pinch detection.’ The EV maker then carried out extensive additional testing and determined that the vehicles' pinch detection and retraction performance in those results did not meet automatic reversal systems requirements. 

 

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2022, 15:14 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle Electric mobility Tesla EV Elon Musk Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y Tesla Model S Tesla Model X electric car
