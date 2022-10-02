HT Auto
Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Tigor EV: Which electric ride should you choose?

Tata Tiago EV has toppled the Tigor EV to become India's most affordable electric car.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Oct 2022, 13:16 PM
Tata Tiago and Tigor EV are based on the same platform but come equipped with different sized battery packs.
Tata Motors launched its latest electric offering Tiago EV in India last week. Priced at 8.49 lakh, the Tiago EV comes as the most affordable electric car in India. This comes as the fourth all-electric car from the homegrown automaker after Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV. Also, this is the first-ever all-electric hatchback in India among all the EVs currently on sale in the country. To date, Tata Tigor EV was India's most affordable electric car. However, with the launch of the Tiago EV, the hatchback has earned the crown.

(Also Read: Tata Tiago EV launch highlights: Range, spectacular pricing revealed)

Here is a comparison between the two cars - Tiago EV and Tigor EV.

Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Tigor EV: Price

Tata Tiago EV comes priced between 8.49 lakh and 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tigor EV, on the other hand, comes priced between 12.49 lakh and 13.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago EV trimTata Tiago EV priceTata Tigor EV trimTata Tigor EV price
XE (19.2 kWh) (3.3 kW AC) 8.49 lakhXE 12.49 lakh
XT (19.2 kWh) (3.3 kW AC) 9.09 lakhXM 12.99 lakh
XT (24 kWh) (3.3 kW AC) 9.99 lakhXZ+ 13.49 lakh
XZ+ (24 kWh) (3.3 kW AC) 10.79 lakhXZ+ DT 13.64 lakh
XZ+ Tech LUX (24 kWh) (3.3 kW AC) 11.29 lakh  
XZ+ (24 kWh) (7.2 kW AC) 11.29 lakh  
XZ+ Tech LUX (24 kWh) (7.2 kW AC) 11.79 lakh  

Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Tigor EV: Specification

Tata Tiago EV comes available in two different battery pack options.  The battery pack options for this all-electric hatchback include a 19.2 kWh one and a 24 kWh one as well. The Tata Tigor EV, on the other hand, comes equipped with a 26 kWh battery pack.

Tata Tiago EV offers a range between 250 km and 315 km, depending on the battery pack. The compact sedan sibling comes offering a 306 km range on a single charge.

Speaking about power and torque output, Tiago EV offers 74 hp of power and 114 Nm of peak torque. It is capable of reaching 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The EV is capable of charging 10-80 per cent in 57 minutes, which is the fastest, depending on various factors.

Tata Tigor EV is capable of pumping out 74 hp of power and 170 Nm of torque. It also reaches 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds, just like the Tiago EV.

First Published Date: 02 Oct 2022, 13:16 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tiago Tata Tiago EV Tata Tigor Tata Tigor EV electric car electric vehicle
