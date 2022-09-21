Tata Tiago EV unveiling on September 28: What to expect

Tata Motors is ready with its next electric car Tiago EV, slated to break cover on September 28. This is going to be the third electric car from the homegrown auto major after Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The Tata Tiago EV will be based on the Tiago hatchback that is currently available in the market, just like its other siblings. However, it will come ditching the internal combustion engine and will draw energy from an all-electric powertrain. Also, expect Tata Tiago EV to be the most affordable electric car in India once it launches in the country.

Before the Tata Tiago EV comes further electrifying the Indian passenger vehicle market, here are some key facts that we can expect from it.

Aggressive pricing

Tata Tiago EV is expected to come priced aggressively. Tata Motors has been pricing its cars very aggressively over the past few years. The Tiago EV, too, would come following the same trend. Expect it to be priced at around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Electrifying touch in design

Just like the electric versions of the Tata Nexon and Tata Tigor, expect the Tata Tiago EV to get some styling touches that will signify its all-electric character. It could come with a particular blue theme just like the other two EV siblings, while there would be an electric blue accent on wheels, front bumper etc. Apart from that, it would continue with the same design as the internal combustion engine-powered variant of the Tata Tiago hatchback.

Ziptron technology

Like the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV, the upcoming Tata Tiago EV, too, would come with the automaker's famous Ziptron technology. It could get similar technical specifications as the Tata Tigor EV. In that case, the electric hatchback could come sourcing its power from a 26 kWh battery pack that churns out 74 bhp of peak power and 170 Nm of maximum torque.

Technologies onboard

Tata Tiago Ev is expected to come with a host of technologies onboard. It will come with cruise control and multi-mode regenerative braking, among other technologies.

