Tata Punch.EV likely to be brand's most advanced electric car under 10 lakh

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Punch.ev on January 17 . The new electric SUV (electric vehicle) could be the cheapest E-SUV from the company on offer with prices starting from ₹9.5 lakh ex-showroom to ₹16 lakh for the top-end Long Range Model. The Punch.ev will be offered across two range options - Medium Range and Long Range and will be available across eight trim levels, Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Adventure S, Empowered, Empowered+, Empowered S and Empowered S+. The Long Range option will only be available with the higher trim levels.

Interestingly, despite being one the cheapest EVs on offer from Tata Motors, if not the cheapest, the Punch. ev will surely be much more technologically advanced than the current Tata Motors EV lineup. This is due to the usage of the Gen 2 EV architecture from the company which was originally planned to be debuted with the Curvv EV.

Tata Motors terms its second generation of EV platform as Pure EV architecture and calls it 'acti.ev'. The acronym stands for Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle, emphasising the platform's advanced capabilities. 'acti.ev's' architecture is built on four pillars: performance, technology, modularity, and space efficiency.

The 'acti.ev' is said to have an optimised battery pack architecture with cells that satisfy advanced worldwide standards, resulting in a 10 per cent increase in energy density. This enables the EV for a variety of range options ranging from 300 km to 600 km on a single charge. The architecture encourages versatility in selecting drivetrain alternatives and enables fast charging, which can add up to 100 km of range in just 10 minutes.

The second layer supports diverse body types with a reinforced body structure that meets future safety regulations. The design maximises passenger room and storage by eliminating the transmission tunnel and adding a frunk (front trunk), increasing cabin space for occupants and improving driving dynamics.

With increased computational power and ADAS level 2 capabilities, the architecture is future-ready, Tata says. It is ready for ADAS L2+ capabilities, which will ensure increased safety and navigation. It supports Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Vehicle Charging (V2V) technology and is 5G ready.

With Arcade.ev, an in-car app suite built on a scalable cloud architecture, acti.ev claims an improved user experience. It has a sophisticated connection and allows over-the-air software and feature updates.

With all these improvements to the platform, the Punch.ev is expected to be an improved version of Tata Motor's existing set of EVs. The Punch.ev is expected to be offered within two configurations, a 25 kW battery pack with 81hp with 114 Nm of torque and a claimed range of 300 km. The Long Range variant is expected to have a 35kW battery pack with a power output of 120 hp and 190 Nm of torque. This model is expected to have a range of 400 km.

Furthermore, the Punch.ev is also expected to have V2V charging and V2L technology which debuted with the new Nexon.EV. In addition to these, the Punch.ev is also expected to have an enhanced user experience with Arcade.ev with OTA updates.

The cockpit receives more major improvements, including a redesigned 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated 'Tata' logo, paddle shifters (for battery regeneration), a rotary dial with display for the drive selector, and a touch-enabled climate control panel with an optional sunroof.

A larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver's display, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and a 360-degree camera are among the new amenities. Six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and electronic stability control (ESC) are included in its safety package.

Tata's EV journey

While Tata Motors is one of the early movers when it comes to electrifying the passenger vehicle space in India, it is definitely the most successful one amongst its rivals as things stand now. The company enjoys a market share of 75 per cent in the e-passenger vehicle space.

The company's EV journey started in 2019 with the launch of the Tigor EV for private buyers, while later launched the Nexon EV which went on to become the best-selling EV in India to date. Recently Tata Motors updated the Nexon.EV and termed it as Gen 1.5 EV. While having an extended range of 325 km to 465 km, the e-SUV also got loads of tech advancements starting with better connectivity options and features like V2V charging and V2L technology.

It is expected that with the Gen 2 EVs, Tata Motors' EVs will further see an improvement in terms of range, connectivity and tech features. The company plans to bring in five EV models in the next 18 months under the Gen 2 architecture which would include the models like Punch.EV, Curvv EV, Harrier. EV, Safari. EV and Sierra.EV.

Post this, the company will move with the third-gen EV platform for which it has tied up with Jaguar Land Rover. The recent announcement on Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) licensing JLR’s electrified modular architecture (EMA) platform will help it enter the premium EV space with global products.

The idea with the third-gen platform is to breach the 550 km range mark while also entering into the premium EV market to address the global market.

First Published Date: