Watch: Tata Punch EV goes off-roading ahead of official launch

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM
  • Tata Punch.ev will launch on 17th January. It will be based on Tata's new acti.ev platform.
Tata Motors unveiled its second electric SUV Punch EV few days ago,
Tata Motors took everyone by surprise when they unveiled the Punch.ev. The brand has announced that they will be launching the Punch.ev on 17th January. Now, the brand has released a new teaser in which a camouflaged version of the Punch.ev can be seen tackling some off-road sections. The bookings of the Punch.ev are already open for a token amount of 21,000.

In the video, the Punch.ev can be seen going through some rocky roads and dirt banking. It is also wading water, driving on dirt roads and doing several other off-road tests.

Tata is using the new acti.ev platform for the Punch.ev. The platform offers at least 300-km of range which can go up to 600 kms depending on the size of the battery. It also promises faster charging solutions with up to 150 kW DC fast chargers.

Punch EV will be offered in two versions like Nexon EV. A 25 kWh battery pack will power the mid-range version while a bigger 35 kWh unit will be equipped in the long-range version. The new battery packs, which will be wider and come with higher-density cells, promise to improve efficiency by 10 per cent.

Tata Punch EV will be offered in five different variants, namely Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+. The electric vehicle will come with four monotone and five dual-tone exterior colour options. The monotone shades include Seawood Green, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red and Pristine White, while the dual-tone options for the SUV are these four shades along with a black roof. For the dual-tone painted Punch EV, there is also a new Oxide hue on offer, which is exclusively available with the Empowered and Empowered+ variants.

Also Read : Tata Punch EV variants explained as bookings open ahead of launch

The manufacturer recently announced the start of production at its new facility in Sanand, Gujarat. The Sanand plant was acquired from Ford India in 2023 with the intent to build internal combustion and electric vehicles at this facility. The first model to roll out is the Tata Nexon marking a new era for this plant.

First Published Date: 13 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST
