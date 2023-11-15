Tata Punch EV spotted testing ahead of imminent launch, reveals new details

Tata Motors is expected to launch its fourth electric car in India soon. The carmaker is busy testing the Punch EV, based on its smallest SUV, on roads ahead of the launch. The Punch EV has once again been spotted testing on Indian roads, wrapped in camouflage and in near-production form. According to Tata Motors, the Punch EV could hit the roads before the year ends. It will join Tata's EV lineup which also includes electric avatars of Nexon, Tigor and Tiago models. When launched, the Punch EV will rival the likes of Citroen eC3.

The latest spy video of the Tata Punch EV has revealed several details about the upcoming electric SUV. for instance, the test mule almost gives away the design of its headlights. It appears the fourth EV from Tata stable will come with similar LED headlight set-up introduced in the Nexon EV facelift version. It is also expected to get the Nexon-like connected DRL at the front. The design of the alloy wheels are different and will come with five spokes. The taillight design will also be tweaked and is expected to look similar to the ones seen on Nexon EV.

Earlier spy shots suggest that the Punch EV will come with updated interior. It could get the new two-spoke steering wheel with a digital logo which was introduced first in the Nexon and Nexon EV facelift SUVs. The touchscreen infotainment system could be either a 7-inch unit or a new 10.25-inch unit. Punch EV will also offer rotary-style gear shifter besides a redesigned instrument cluster to show EV-related information. Apart from this, there is a possibility of an electronic parking brake as well.

In terms of other features, the Punch EV could be offered with automatic climate control, wireless charger and sunroof. Among safety features, the Punch EV is expected to come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Like the Nexon EV, Tata Motors is expected to offer the Punch EV in both mid-range and long-range versions. The size of the battery could be the ones used for Tigor EV or the Nexon EV. Tata Punch EV could offer range of more than 300 kms in a single charge in the long-range version.

