Tata Punch EV to be launched on January 17

Tata Motors has confirmed the Punch EV is all set to go on sale on January 17, 2024. The Tata Punch EV was unveiled earlier this month and the model will be the brand’s most affordable electric SUV. The new Tata Punch EV takes things up a notch from its petrol-powered sibling and is based on the second-generation Pure EV platform called ActivEV. Pre-bookings for the new Punch EV are already open for a token of ₹21,000.

The new Tata Punch EV takes things up a notch from its petrol-powered sibling and is based on the second-generation ActivEV platform promising about 3

Tata Punch EV: Styling

The Tata Punch EV looks different from its petrol counterpart getting styling updates as seen on the Nexon EV facelift as well as the Curvv concept. The connected LED DRLs at the front, closed-off grille, slim LED headlamps, all are intended to bring the model in line with Tata’s electric SUV family. The design theme will also be prevalent on the upcoming Harrier EV slated for launch later this year. Other notable changes include new aero alloy wheels, while the rear remains identical with the addition of the new dual-tone bumper.

Also Read : Tata begins production at new Sanand plant acquired from Ford

The Tata Punch EV is expected to get several segment-first features including upgrades over the petrol-powered Punch

Tata Punch EV: Features

The cabin remains under wraps for now but the Punch EV is expected to get the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the Nexon EV facelift. It will also get the new UI, the two-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo, a rotary drive selector and more. Expect the model to come with a new control panel for the HVAC unit.

On the feature front, the Punch EV is likely to get a 360-degree camera, leatherette seats with ventilation, electronic parking brake with auto hold, wireless charging, connected car tech, cruise control, a sunroof and more. Tata is also likely to bring the Arcade.ev app to the infotainment system allowing users to download interactive applications.

Tata Punch EV: Range

Built on the second-gen platform, the new Tata Punch EV will be available in standard and long-range versions. Specifications are yet to be revealed but expect to see 25 kWh and 35 kWh battery packs. Charging options will include a 3.3 kW on the standard and a 7.2 kW AC charger on the long-range model. Expect the long-range version to offer a range of about 300 km on a single charge. Tata says the new battery packs will be wider and will come with higher-density cells promising to improve efficiency by 10 per cent.

Also Watch: 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?

More details on the Tata Punch EV will be available on January 17. Deliveries should begin soon after the launch. The electric SUV will be sold via Tata’s new EV-only dealerships. Expect prices to be in the vicinity of ₹11-14 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Punch EV will primarily take on the Citroen E-C3 in the segment.

First Published Date: