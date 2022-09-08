Tata Power sets up over 450 EV charging points across 350 national highways

Tata Power has now achieved a landmark of setting up more than 450 EZ EV charging points across more than 350 national highways in the country. The company's EZ charging points are now present across the country's all major national highways including the NH 44 which connects Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, the NH 19 which connects Delhi, UP, Bihar, West Bengal, and Jharkhand as well as others like NH 65, NH 48, and NH 16.

These over 450 charging points are installed at diverse locations like hotels, commercial complexes, car dealerships, among others, spanning more than 25 states and five union territories to provide ease of charging for owners and reducing range anxiety. “We believe that India's true EV transition will happen once we provide EV Charging solutions in not only cities and towns, but also across the major highways connecting states pan-India," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

(Also read | Ather Energy rolls out 50,000th unit of its electric scooters)

Recently, the company installed more than 150 charging points powered by clean energy sources in Mumbai. The company plans to have more than 6,500 charging points by FY 23. It currently has a network of 21,000+ home chargers for private usage and more than 240 electric bus charging points. Additionally, there are more than 2,400 public and semi-public chargers across 300 cities, towns and national highways.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In urban areas, the company is installing public/semi-public EV charging points at key residential complexes, malls, and petrol pumps. The company says that its EV charging initiatives are in line with the government's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan.

EV owners can make use of Tata Power EZ charge mobile app to find the nearest charging stations on the go, helping power the country's e-mobility transition. The app has been downloaded by more than one lakh people.

First Published Date: