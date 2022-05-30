Tata Nexon EV Max vs MG ZS EV: An unmatched faceoff?

Tata Nexon EV Max and MG ZS EV may not be exact rivals because both carry significantly different price tags. But with still limited EV options in the mass-market segment, potential customers are likely to check out both.

Nexon EV Max from Tata Motors is the newest electric vehicle (EV) out on Indian roads and while it may look identical to the Nexon EV that has become a common sight in our country, it comes with the promise of an enhanced range and better drive dynamics. Much like the Nexon EV, the Nexon EV Max too does not really have a direct rival as yet but potential customers of the vehicle are likely to consider the ZS EV from MG Motor which carries a premium price tag but also offers a more plush feel.

Interestingly, the per-charge range offered by both vehicles is claimed to be rather similar and this is where Tata Motors is banking on taking customers away from the MG camp. At a time when charging infrastructure in the country is in the development and expansion stages, this one factor could be quite crucial for those who may have long daily commutes.

Looks can be subjective but the ZS EV scores when it comes to overall length, wheelbase and height. Nexon EV Max hits back with a higher ground clearance and is also lighter.

Here's a spec comparison between the Tata Nexon EV Max and MG ZS EV:

Price:

The Nexon EV Max is offered in two broad trims. The XZ+ is priced at ₹ ₹17.74 lakh while the XZ+ carries a price tag of ₹18.74 lakh. This is if one opts for the 3.3 kW charger which means an overnight charge to power the EV back to near full. Both trims are also available with a quicker 7.2 kW AC charger. With this charger, the XZ+ is priced at ₹ ₹18.24 lakh while the XZ+ Lux is at ₹19.24 lakh.

The MG ZS EV is definitely pricier, and by a stretch, with the Excite variant priced at ₹21.99 lakh and the Exclusive variant at ₹25.88 lakh. Do note that the Excite variant will only be available from July and that all prices mentioned above are ex-showroom.

Cabin:

One may be paying more for the ZS EV but for the extra paid, one can look forward to a cabin that's significantly more premium than what is on offer inside the Nexon EV Max. The MG EV gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, seven-inch digital driver display, comes with i-Smart technology with around 75 connected car features, automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents and a PM 2.5 air purification system. Even the quality of materials on the dashboard and seats are quite good with six-way power adjustable function on the driver seat. There is also Rear Driver Assist which packs in functions like Blind Spot Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

A look at the dashboard layout of the ZS EV from MG Motor.

But while the Nexon EV Max may not exactly have a very premium cabin feel, in comparison terms of course, it packs in a whole lot as well.

The cabin is relatively roomy and the upholstery colour-scheme is quite pleasing. There is a seven-inch main touchscreen unit, another seven-inch driver display screen, ZConnect mobile app connection support for functional features such as smart-watch integration, safety alerts, Geo-fencing and remote commands, a regular electric sunroof, among others. In fact the Nexon EV Max also gets ventilated front seats which aren't available on the ZS EV. Both EVs have a four-speaker set-up but Nexon EV Max also has four tweeters to sweeten the deal.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the Tata Nexon EV Max.

Range and drive performance:

The ZS EV has a bigger battery pack and has clear bragging rights when it comes to performance. The MG EV gets a 50.3 kWh battery pack and it offers 174 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. In comparison, the Nexon EV Max has a 40.5 kWh battery pack and puts out 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

In terms of range as well, the ZS EV has a slight edge with a claimed figure of 461 kms whereas Nexon EV Max claims to do around 437 kms per charge. Out in the real world, the figures are likely to be lesser but it is still likely that ZS EV will have the edge.

Conclusion:

For anyone already stretching his or her budget for an EV with a respectable range that would even allow highway journeys, the Nexon EV Max is a no-brainer. It may not offer massive boasting rights because it still looks like a Nexon EV but as an overall package, makes good sense.

The ZS EV has been doing decent business and that's also because of its premium feel and a decent feature list. The MG product is perhaps meant more for those who already own a luxury vehicle and are accustomed to be being pampered but may not want to shell out the big bucks needed to go for an EV from an outright luxury car brand.

