Tata Nexon EV Max top-end variant now gets a larger infotainment screen

The Tata Nexon EV Max not only has a larger range to boast of but a larger infotainment screen as well. Tata Motors announced on Friday that the screeen inside the Nexon EV Max XZ+ LUX variant has been updated and now measures 10.25 inches.

The updated Nexon EV Max variant is now priced at ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the version that comes with the 3.3 kW AC charger. The main highlight of the larger screen that is powered by Harman is that this is a High Definition display and continues to support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The screen also puts out the feed from the HD rear-view camera and has voice assistance support in six languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telegu and Marathi, apart from around 180 voice commands.

Nexon EV Max was launched as a more formidable version - in terms of range - of the hot-selling Nexon EV. While there is no change in terms of exterior design and styling, the big clincher for the newer model is that it has a battery pack that is around 30 per cent larger than the one inside Nexon EV. This helps it to have a claimed range of well over 400 kms per charge. Real world range is likely to be around 330 kms which is still a significant bump up from what the Nexon EV offers.

It is also quicker to power the Nexon EV Max because a 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger comes as an optional extra. Using this charger, the EV can be powered to full in anywhere between six to seven hours. The EV is offered in two broad variants - XZ+ and XZ+ Lux - and both variants get the option between the 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger and the 3.3 kW AC charger.

