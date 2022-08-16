Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen

HT Auto
This will be the first time that Skoda will use a vertical infotainment screen inside its cars.The Vision 7S will make its global debut on August 30.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2022, 12:49 PM
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
A month after sharing the first sketch of the interior of the Vision 7S electric vehicle, Skoda Auto has offered another look into the interior of the upcoming concept car, which will introduce the brand's new design language for the first time. Skoda has released a new image of the Vision 7S concept electric car, which will be unveiled globally on August 30. While the earlier sketch revealed the space and design of the interior of the concept EV, the new one shows its modern and simplistic design language inside the cabin.

The image shows the EV’s ‘symmetrical wraparound design’ of the dashboard, which is aimed to give passengers a sense of security. At the same time, the dashboard reaches all the way to the doors while emphasising the width of the interior. However, the biggest attraction is the free-standing infotainment touchscreen system, which is placed vertically for the first time inside a Skoda car.

Among other things, the image also shows a balanced ratio of touch and digital controls combined with perfect ergonomics. At first glance, the newly designed steering wheel with vertical spokes and a flattened upper and lower part catches the eye, thanks to which it should ensure an unobstructed view of the instrument panel, located relatively far in front of the driver.

Skoda says the concept EV’s cabin will offer two modes for the first time. The new image shows the Drive mode. The other one called Relax mode will automatically adjust the steering wheel and dashboard with centre screen flipping from horizontal mode to vertical.

Below the touchscreen infotainment one can see a series of large rotary controls, which the automaker has equipped with haptic response. A little further down there is a pair of large buttons and a scroll wheel, which together form a touch control panel. Skoda will also provide special storage compartments on the centre console, which will house smartphones for charging.

The first sketch, released last month, showed the concept EV will offer generous space for up to seven people sitting on all three rows.

First Published Date: 16 Aug 2022, 12:49 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Vision 7S Skoda Vision 7S concept car Electric car EVs Electric vehicle
