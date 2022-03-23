HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Skoda To Restart Enyaq Iv Production, Claims Wire Harness Supply Easing

Skoda to restart Enyaq iV production, claims wire harness supply easing

Skoda claims its Ukrainian partner has restarted production of wire harnesses, which will help the auto company to resume Enyaq iV production within a few weeks.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2022, 07:41 PM
The Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS iV is the first Racing Sports model from the brand to get an electric powertrain.
The Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS iV is the first Racing Sports model from the brand to get an electric powertrain.
The Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS iV is the first Racing Sports model from the brand to get an electric powertrain.
The Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS iV is the first Racing Sports model from the brand to get an electric powertrain.

Volkswagen owned Skoda Auto has said that it is hopeful about restarting production of its electric vehicle Enyaq iV within one or two weeks. The Czech automaker claims that its Ukrainian partner is making wire harnesses again, which would assist the company to resume the production of the Enyaq iV EV.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Karoq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Karoq
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 24.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda New-octavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda New-octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 25.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Rapid Tsi (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Rapid Tsi
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: India can be hub for affordable EVs in future, says Skoda CEO)

Karsten Schnake, Skoda's board member for purchasing, revealed the information during its online 2021 earnings presentation. "Hopefully we can restart production of Enyaq one or two weeks later when we have wire harnesses," Schnake said. "Our partner...in Ukraine decided to restart production of wire harnesses this week, with full service and full security for workers there," Schnake further added.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has added a severe supply chain problem for the global auto industry. As both Russia and Ukraine play crucial roles in the supply chain for the automakers, especially for the European auto industry, the supply chain bottlenecks created by the war has been impacting vehicle production. Russia is a key supplier of several key raw materials, while Ukraine is a major supplier of neon gas that is used in making semiconductors. Also, Ukraine is a major producer and supplier of wire harnesses, which form a key part of a car's electrical system, which group and guide cables inside the vehicle.

With the break in deliveries of wire harnesses from the war-torn country, the automakers have been facing difficulties. Skoda was forced to stop production of the Enyaq iV electric car because of this reason.

Skoda delivered 878,200 cars around the world in 2021, the first time that this had fallen below the one million mark since 2013. However, despite this, Skoda's sales revenue increased 3.9 per cent to $19.5 billion in 2021 and operating profit grew 43.2 per cent to 1.1 billion euros, as the company has undertaken several cost measures.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2022, 07:40 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Skoda Auto Skoda Enyaq Skoda EnyaqiV Enyaq iV electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Mini teases new 2023 electric hatchback testing in the arctic circle
Mini teases new 2023 electric hatchback testing in the arctic circle
Skoda to restart Enyaq iV production, claims wire harness supply easing
Skoda to restart Enyaq iV production, claims wire harness supply easing
Honda India exports 30 lakh motorcycles and scooters in 21 years
Honda India exports 30 lakh motorcycles and scooters in 21 years
Tesla aims to complete Cybertruck development this year for production in 2023
Tesla aims to complete Cybertruck development this year for production in 2023
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched: What is the price in your state?
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched: What is the price in your state?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city