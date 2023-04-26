HT Auto
After several delays, Simple One electric scooter finally has a launch date

Simple Energy has finally confirmed that they will be launching the Simple One electric scooter on 23rd May. The launch event will happen in Bangalore. The company claims that the Simple One will be one of the few electric two-wheelers to offer the longest range and curb the range anxiety in customers. Simple calls One “country’s first premium affordable EV."

26 Apr 2023
Simple One electric scooter gets a 4.5 KW power output and 72 Nm of torque.
In the past two years, the brand has worked on complying with Automotive Industry Standards (AIS) 156 Amendment 3 battery standards. The manufacturer also says that they have spent the last two years vigorously testing their product in the most demanding conditions.

Simple One gathered a lot of attention for having a claimed range of 236 km and it could sprint from 0-40 kmph in 2.77 seconds. The top speed of the Simple One is 105 kmph. Back when the Simple One was first announced, it was priced at 1.10 lakh for Standard and 1.45 lakh for the Extra Range version. However, now it is expected that the prices will be hiked.

It has a battery capacity of 4.8 kWh and an 8.5 kW electric motor that can produce a peak torque output of 72 Nm. The scooter comes with CBS and disc brakes. The scooter is quite practical too with a proper floorboard and 30-litre of underseat storage.

Simple Energy will sell the Simple One in four colour schemes. There is Brazen Black, Namma Red, Azure Blue and Grace White. There is also a touchscreen instrument cluster that controls various functions of the scooter and it gets app connectivity as well.

Also Read : Simple Energy raises $20 million in latest funding round; bags 1+ lakh bookings

On the announcement of the launch date, Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, of Simple Energy, said, “When we set out to make the Simple ONE, our aim was to provide to our valued customers a product that matches up to the level of the global players. To that end, we have spent the last 2 years vigorously testing our product in the most demanding conditions and ensuring that the result is the best in the business. With the official confirmation on the launch of Simple ONE, we would also like to announce that we are the first OEM to comply with the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS) 156 amendment 3 that ensures greater battery safety. Simple ONE is now faster, improved on aesthetics, on battery systems and powertrains and offers unmatched safety. We have successfully addressed the issues during testing and are confident that our product will stand true to the wait".

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2023, 15:36 PM IST
TAGS: Simple Energy One Simple One electric scooters EV electric vehicles
