Should EVs be banned as rescue vehicles during natural disasters?

Electric vehicles are taking over global roads. So why shouldn't EVs also be deployed as emergency rescue vehicles during emergencies? While the numerous advantages of EVs are now well-established, there is growing concern that such vehicles may not be quite suited to double up as emergency response vehicles during natural disasters because these can run out of charge and create an on-tarmac roadblock instead of seeking to provide a quick and safe passage.

The debate around whether EVs ought to be used as official rescue vehicles has been fanned in Florida where state senator Jonathan Martin expressed his reservations. He is believed to have told the Florida Department of Transportation that if EVs run out of charge, these could end up blocking traffic during hurricane evacuations. He also pointed to the support infrastructure for EVs and highlighted that it isn't enough at present.

Martin reportedly highlighted the complexities of having EVs deployed as emergency vehicles during hurricane evacuations. “With a couple of guys behind you, you can’t get out of the car and push it to the side of the road. Traffic backs up. And what might look like a two-hour trip might turn into an eight-hour trip once you’re on the road," he said, as per News Service of Florida. "My concern is there’s not an infrastructure currently available in the state of Florida for the amount of EVs that might be used to evacuate, on evacuation routes, during a time of emergency.

Supporters of EVs, however, argue that technological innovations like portable EV chargers could minimise range-related concerns and that this would also potentially help rescue vehicles without the fear of running out of charge during critical times. Additionally, many say charging an EV before a storm is similar to getting a tankful of petrol in a non-electric vehicle.

