HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Should Evs Be Banned As Rescue Vehicles During Natural Disasters?

Should EVs be banned as rescue vehicles during natural disasters?

Electric vehicles are taking over global roads. So why shouldn't EVs also be deployed as emergency rescue vehicles during emergencies? While the numerous advantages of EVs are now well-established, there is growing concern that such vehicles may not be quite suited to double up as emergency response vehicles during natural disasters because these can run out of charge and create an on-tarmac roadblock instead of seeking to provide a quick and safe passage.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2023, 13:25 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose. (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose.

The debate around whether EVs ought to be used as official rescue vehicles has been fanned in Florida where state senator Jonathan Martin expressed his reservations. He is believed to have told the Florida Department of Transportation that if EVs run out of charge, these could end up blocking traffic during hurricane evacuations. He also pointed to the support infrastructure for EVs and highlighted that it isn't enough at present.

Martin reportedly highlighted the complexities of having EVs deployed as emergency vehicles during hurricane evacuations. “With a couple of guys behind you, you can’t get out of the car and push it to the side of the road. Traffic backs up. And what might look like a two-hour trip might turn into an eight-hour trip once you’re on the road," he said, as per News Service of Florida. "My concern is there’s not an infrastructure currently available in the state of Florida for the amount of EVs that might be used to evacuate, on evacuation routes, during a time of emergency.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R
₹1.42 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Epluto 7g
₹83,999 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z
₹1.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus
₹92,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Epluto
₹71,999 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Etrance (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Pure Ev Etrance
₹51,999 - 67,999 **Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

Supporters of EVs, however, argue that technological innovations like portable EV chargers could minimise range-related concerns and that this would also potentially help rescue vehicles without the fear of running out of charge during critical times. Additionally, many say charging an EV before a storm is similar to getting a tankful of petrol in a non-electric vehicle.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2023, 13:25 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle Electric car Tesla EV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city