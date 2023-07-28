S1 Air clocks 3,000 bookings within hours after Ola opens purchase window

India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric has finally opened the purchase window for its third electric scooter S1 Air. The EV manufacturer opened the purchase window a day prior to its originally scheduled date of July 28. Ola claims that the response within the first few hours has been beyond its expectations as it said more than 3,000 units were booked during this phase. Ola S1 Air is currently up for grabs at ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for those who had already booked it. For the rest, the electric scooter will cost another ₹10,000.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO at Ola Electric, shared the update on social media saying that the first 1,000 units of the S1 Air electric scooter got booked within an hour after the purchase window was opened. Within three hours, Aggrawal shared another update saying that the EV maker has clocked 3,000 units.

Earlier, Ola Electric opened the purchase window for the S1 Air electric scooter a day in advance for its community members. Bhavish Aggarwal announced the development in a live webcast on July 27, 2023, a day prior to the intended date for the purchase window to open.

Ola S1 air electric scooter is based on the same platform as the S1 Pro. However, the most affordable Ola electric scooter gets several cost-cutting features, including a smaller 3 kWh battery pack with a range of 125 km on a single charge. The S1 Air will draw power from a 4.5 kW hub motor (6 bhp). Ola Electric claims that the S1 Air electric scooter will be able to sprint from 0-40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 90 kmph.

Ola S1 Air will rival the likes of Ather 450S and TVS iQube among other electric scooters. The electric scooter will be offered with telescopic front forks with twin shock absorbers at the rear with drum brakes at either end. The new S1 Air will also get a new neon green paint scheme and a utilitarian grab rail.

