Revolt Motors reopens bookings for its RV400 electric bike. Check key details

Revolt Motors on Monday announced it has once again opened bookings for its RV400 electric motorcycle. This is the second time Revolt Motors - now acquired by RattanIndia - has resumed bookings for the RV400 electric after its first reservation period. The company claims that it had received a strong response in both the phases of bookings previously.

Bookings for RV400 electric bike has been opened for an amount of ₹2,499 and the company says customers can expect deliveries by March 31 of this year. The entire reservation process is online although there are 35 dealerships spread across 22 states in the country. The company's manufacturing facility is located in Haryana's Manesar and RattanIndia underlines that production capacity is being ramped up courtesy fresh investments made in the supply chain.

The RV400 gets a 3 KW (Mid Drive) motor at its core and boasts of a 72V, 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric motorcycle has a top speed of 85 kmph. The electric motorcycle also gets MyRevolt connectivity app that offers features like geofencing, customised sounds, bike diagnostics, battery status, ride data etc.

Further, Revolt RV400 offers three different riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport, with around 150 kms of range per charge. These riding modes deliver different performances. It gets upside down (USD) front forks and a fully adjustable monoshock at the rear. Pricing for the Revolt RV400 starts at ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom and before subsidies)

