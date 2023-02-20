HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Revolt Motors Reopens Bookings For Its Rv400 Electric Bike. Check Key Details

Revolt Motors reopens bookings for its RV400 electric bike. Check key details

Revolt Motors on Monday announced it has once again opened bookings for its RV400 electric motorcycle. This is the second time Revolt Motors - now acquired by RattanIndia - has resumed bookings for the RV400 electric after its first reservation period. The company claims that it had received a strong response in both the phases of bookings previously.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2023, 15:18 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Revolt RV400 is one of few electric motorcycles on offer in India.
Revolt RV400 is one of few electric motorcycles on offer in India.
Revolt RV400 is one of few electric motorcycles on offer in India.
Revolt RV400 is one of few electric motorcycles on offer in India.

Bookings for RV400 electric bike has been opened for an amount of 2,499 and the company says customers can expect deliveries by March 31 of this year. The entire reservation process is online although there are 35 dealerships spread across 22 states in the country. The company's manufacturing facility is located in Haryana's Manesar and RattanIndia underlines that production capacity is being ramped up courtesy fresh investments made in the supply chain.

The RV400 gets a 3 KW (Mid Drive) motor at its core and boasts of a 72V, 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric motorcycle has a top speed of 85 kmph. The electric motorcycle also gets MyRevolt connectivity app that offers features like geofencing, customised sounds, bike diagnostics, battery status, ride data etc.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400
₹90,799 - 1.07 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv Cafe Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv Cafe Racer
₹1.48 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv300 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv300
₹94,999 **Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Vespa Urban Club 125 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Vespa Urban Club 125
124.45 cc
₹91,259 - 99,736 **Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus
₹92,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Oben Rorr vs Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R: Price, features, range compared

Further, Revolt RV400 offers three different riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport, with around 150 kms of range per charge. These riding modes deliver different performances. It gets upside down (USD) front forks and a fully adjustable monoshock at the rear. Pricing for the Revolt RV400 starts at 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom and before subsidies)

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2023, 15:16 PM IST
TAGS: RV400 Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 EV Electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

2023 Hyundai Verna design sketches reveal aggressive exterior highlights
2023 Hyundai Verna design sketches reveal aggressive exterior highlights
Revolt Motors reopens bookings for its RV400 electric bike. Check key details
Revolt Motors reopens bookings for its RV400 electric bike. Check key details
Tata Motors to supply 25,000 XPRES–T EVs for Uber India's premium category fleet
Tata Motors to supply 25,000 XPRES–T EVs for Uber India's premium category fleet
Is the 2023 MG Hector SUV worth your money?
Is the 2023 MG Hector SUV worth your money?
Ola Electric aims big as it plans to set up world's largest EV hub in this Indian state
Ola Electric aims big as it plans to set up world's largest EV hub in this Indian state

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city