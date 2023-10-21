Ola to offer 50% off on extended warranty and a chance to win S1 X+. Know more

Ola Electric has announced that they will be offering 50 per cent off on extended warranty during their Bharat EV Fest. People who test-ride the S1 Pro 2nd Gen can stand a chance to win Ola's new S1 X+ electric scooter. People who refer other people can earn ₹2,000 per referral. Ola's Bharat EV Fest will happen today i.e. 21st October.

There are a few other benefits as well that Ola Electric is offering. There are discounts, exchange offers, and a 3+2 year extended warranty. The exchange offer is of up to ₹10,000. Apart from this, there is a ₹7,500 instant discount on some credit card EMIs.

As of now, Ola Electric is selling five electric scooters in the Indian market. There is the S1 Pro Gen 2 which is the brand's flagship scooter, then there is S1 Air which sits in the middle of the lineup and the most affordable electric scooter is the S1X. Apart from these three, the brand is also selling an S1 X+ variant and the first generation of the S1 Pro. The standard S1 electric scooter has now been discontinued.

The new scooters from Ola Electric are based on the new Gen2 platform. The electric motor is new and it integrates the heat sync and motor control unit. The battery pack has been redesigned to improve thermal performance and upgraded BMS. It gets a redesigned electronic and electrical system because of which components have gone down from 10 to 5. It also consumes less electricity now and the weight has been reduced as well. Finally, there is the frame which is lighter and stronger.

Ola Electric is currently beta-testing MoveOS 4 for users who have signed up for it. The rollout for the general public is expected to be released by the end of this month. The new update will improve the current features and bring in new ones as well.

