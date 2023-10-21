HT Auto
Ola S1 X+ electric scooter arrives at dealership. Check it out

Back in August, Ola Electric revamped its lineup with new electric scooters. One of them was the S1 X+ which has now officially started arriving at dealerships where the potential customers can check out the scooter in person. The first dealership to get the new S1 X+ is located in Indiranagar. The electric scooter is priced at 1,09,999 ex-showroom.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Oct 2023, 13:44 PM
Ola S1 X+
Ola S1 X+ gets slightly different styling than other Ola electric scooters. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@OlaElectric)
Ola S1 X+ gets slightly different styling than other Ola electric scooters. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@OlaElectric)

Ola S1 X+ will come with a 3 kWh battery capacity that can provide a certified range of 151 km on a single charge. Ola Electric says that the True Range is 125 km in Eco mode and 100 km in Normal mode. Charging the battery pack takes 7.4 hours through the 500 kW home charger.

The electric motor is hub-mounted and is capable of producing 2.7 kW of nominal power and 6 kW of peak power. The top speed is 90 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds while 0-60 kmph takes 5.5 seconds. Ola is offering a Sports mode as well in which the riding range will decrease further.

In terms of features, there is a 5-inch segment LCD display, LED lighting, side-stand alert, reverse mode, remote boot unlock, navigation and protective maintenance. The scooter also supports OTA updates and Bluetooth and GPS connectivity.

Watch: Ola Electric motorcycle concepts breaks cover | To launch in 2024

Suspension duties are performed by twin telescopic units and dual-shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is done by drum brakes at both ends. There are no discs or alloy wheels on offer. However, the scooter does come with a combi-braking system and steel wheels.

In terms of looks, the scooter also looks different. It has a dual-tone design, a new cowl for the headlamp and circular mirrors. However, it still retains its design language that makes sure that it is recognizable as an Ola.

First Published Date: 21 Oct 2023, 13:44 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Ola Electric S1 X+ electric vehicles electric scooters EV

