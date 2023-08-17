HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola S1x Electric Scooter Launched: Key Features On Offer

Ola S1X electric scooter launched: Key features on offer

Ola Electric recently hosted an event where they launched new products, showcased concepts of future products and unveiled a new software version as well. One of the biggest announcements to come from the event was the S1X, it is now the most affordable electric scooter in Ola Electric's lineup.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2023, 09:58 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ola S1X will be offered in three versions.
Ola S1X will be offered in three versions.

The S1X will be sold in two variants - S1X and S1X+. The S1X will be offered in two battery options - 2 kWh and 3 kWh. Ola has announced the introductory pricing which is applicable until 21st August. The S1X+ is priced at 99,999, the S1X 3 kWh costs 89,999 and S1X 2 kWh is priced at 79,999. All prices are introductory and ex-showroom. After 21st August, the prices will be 1,09,999, 99,999 and 89,999 respectively.

The S1X and S1X+ have a claimed range of 151 km and come with a 500 W charger. The S1X+ 2 kWh version has a claimed range of 91 km and it comes with a 350 W charger. The home charging takes 7 hours and 40 minutes to charge from 0-100 per cent.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
₹ 85.1 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
₹ 90 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 85.41 - 1.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹ 85.5 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Photon (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Photon
₹86,391**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The hub-mounted electric motor on all three electric scooters is the same. It has a rated output of 6 kW or 8.04 bhp. The top speed of the S1X 2 kWh has a top speed of 85 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 4.1 seconds and 0-60 kmph in 7.9 seconds whereas the rest of the scooters have a top speed of 90 kmph and they can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds and 0-60 kmph in 5.5 seconds.

In terms of features, the S1X comes with a 3.5-inch segmented LCD instrument cluster with a physical key to unlock the scooter. The S1X+ comes with a 5-inch segmented LCD instrument cluster with a keyless key. It supports OTA updates and comes with music control, remote boot unlock, Bluetooth and GPS connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, predictive maintenance, cruise control and Ola Electric application support.

Also Read : Ola Electric announces MoveOS 4 with new features. Check it out

Apart from the Ola S1X, the manufacturer announced the Gen2 platform on which the S1 Air and new S1 Pro are based. There were also four electric motorcycles in concept form. The MoveOS 4 has also been announced which will first go in beta testing and then will roll out to every user.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2023, 09:58 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1X S1X+ electric vehicles EV electric scooters

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 269 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supar, Car Cleaning Brush, Supar, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
48% OFF
Duracell 65W Fast Car Charger Adapter with Dual Output. Quick Charge, Type C PD 45W & Qualcomm Certified 3.0 20W, Compatible for iPhone, All Smartphones, Tablets & More (Copper & Black)
Rs. 1,551 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.