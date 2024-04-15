Ola S1 X electric becomes cheaper, available at a starting price of 69,999

Ola Electric on Monday announced a price cut for the S1 X electric scooter. Now, after the price revision, the Ola S1 X is available at a starting price of ₹69,999 (ex-showroom), instead of ₹79,999 (ex-showroom). The homegrown electric two-wheeler manufacturer has slashed the pricing of all three variants of the Ola S1 X. Also, the EV giant has stated that bookings for the electric scooter are already open on its website and deliveries for it will commence from next week.