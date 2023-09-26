Check out these two electric scooters with upto 200 km of range

Electric One, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched two new electric scooters in the Indian market. There is E1 Astro and E1 Astro Pro. They are priced at ₹99,999 and ₹1,24,999 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. Electric One will offer the scooters in five colours – Red Berry, Blaze Orange, Elegant White, Metallic Grey, and Racing Green.

Initially, the manufacturer will offer the new electric scooters in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam. Electric One plans to expand its availability across 20 states. They plan to have more than 100 showrooms in India and also enter Sri Lanka and Nepal. Apart from this, the electric scooters will come with an extended warranty and a “ No Question Asked “ replacement policy for all critical components.

Both scooters come with a 2400 W motor and a top speed of 65 kmph. The battery capacity of both electric scooters is 72 V lithium-ion unit that takes 3 to 4 hours to fully charge. The claimed range of E1 Astro is 100 km whereas E1 Astro Pro has a claimed range of 120 km and 200 km with an Adventure S battery pack.

Also Read : Ola Electric showcases its electric motorcycles at MotoGP Bharat)

Amit Das- Founder & CEO, Electric One Energy Pvt Ltd said “Electric One has been a leader in the EV retail space since its inception, and now, with overwhelming responses and acceptance of the Astro series across the globe, we have been encouraged to bring it to Indian users in collaboration with in-house World-class Manufacturing setup in Manesar Gurgaon and leading suppliers globally. The use of EVs is growing fast, and we find ourselves best placed to offer a high-quality, value-for-money proposition to every Indian. With our Pan-India presence, we are sure that we will be able to offer world-class after-sales service to our customers."

First Published Date: