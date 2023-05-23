Move out Ola, Ather! This new electric scooter promises over 200-km range

Published May 23, 2023

Simple Energy has officially launched the One electric scooter in India

Simple One will be available at a starting price of 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

The price will be aligned with the new FAME II subsidy rates from June 1

First showcased back in 2021, Simple One went into production after more than two years

Simple One will offer range of 212 kms on a single charge, according to IDC

The EV maker had earlier claimed 236-km range when the e-scooter made its debut

Simple Energy will also offer a 750-watt portable charger to customers at a cost of 13,000

The Simple One e-scooter comes equipped with a 5.0 kWh battery pack

It can generate 11.3 bhp of peak power and 72 Nm of peak torque

It can sprint 0-40 kmph in 2.77 seconds and hit a top speed of 105 kmph
